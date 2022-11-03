Almost a year after its official reveal, Google finally debuted the PC version of the Google Play Games beta in new markets, including the US, thus allowing players to officially play Android titles like Cookie Run Kingdom on PC with tip-top performance. Here’s how to play Android games on PC with Google Play Games.

How to Play Android Games on PC With Google Play Games

You will only be eligible for the beta if you are currently using Windows 10, have an SSD with at least 10 GB available, have 8 GB of RAM, and a processor with at least 4 physical cores (quad-core). In order to open the app, you will also need to turn on Hardware Virtualization.

After downloading, installing, and opening the app, you will be able to play Android games on PC by logging in with your Google account and then downloading your desired game. Once the download and installation end, you will be able to immediately open your desired game by just clicking on Open.

To recap, here’s how to play Android games on PC with the new client:

Download and install Google Play Games on your PC.

Open the application.

Log in with your Google account.

Select your desired game and download it.

Select Open to play your desired game on PC.

Is the Beta Version Available in Your Country?

The PC version of Google Play Games is currently only available in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and on the United States.

You can download the Google Play Games PC client right now, exclusively on Windows machines.

- This article was updated on November 3rd, 2022