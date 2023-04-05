All Genshin Impact Dandelion Seed Locations: Best Dandelion Seed Farm Route in Genshin Impact

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Genshin Impact players can make use of Dandelion Seeds in order to ascend both Eula and Jean to level 90. But where exactly can you find the local specialty? Now, here are all the dandelion locations in Genshin Impact, how to get the seeds, as well as a farm route sure to allow you to get them as fast as possible in Genshin Impact.

All Genshin Impact Dandelion Seed Locations: Best Dandelion Farm Route in Genshin Impact

Just like the Calla Lilies, wild Dandelion Seeds can only be found in Mondstadt. You will be able to find a total of 53 Seeds at once. Once you pick them all, they will respawn in around 3 days (not in-game). In total, you will need to gather 168 Dandelion seeds in order to ascend either Eula or Jean to level 90.

With that said, the biggest concentration of the local specialty can be found on the grass areas around the walls of Mondstadt, as well as on a cliffside facing Dawn Winery. You can also find a good amount of them on the cliffs facing Starfell Lake.

You can check out the location of all Dandelion Seeds currently featured in Genshin Impact below, courtesy of the game’s official interactive map:

Image: HoYoverse

After finding a dandelion in the wild in Genshin Impact, you will be able to interact with it and grab the seed by using any kind of Anemo ability. When looking for Dandelion Seeds, we recommend that you use Klee, for her ability to mark Mondstadt Specialties on the map, as well as either Sucrose, Shikanoin Heizou, or Wanderer.

The Best Dandelion Seed Farming Route

In order to get as many Dandelion Seeds as possible, we recommend that you first get the ones located around the city of Mondstadt, before circling around in order to either get ones located around Wolvendom or the ones featuring in the path towards Stormbearer Point.

After getting those, we recommend that you head to the cliff facing Dawn Winery, here you will be able to find another batch of seeds extremely close to one another. Last but not least, you will be able to find another huge batch of seeds by following the cliffs on Falcon Coast.

Where Can You Buy Dandelion Seeds in Genshin Impact?

You can purchase Dandelion Seeds on Genshin Impact by heading to either the Specialty Shop in Port Ormos (Sumeru) or to the Sailing Breeze shop/bar located in Ritou (Inazuma).

While Sailing Breeze will sell the seeds for 60,000 Mora a unit, you will be able to buy them for 1,000 Mora at the Specialty Shop in Port Ormos. Both shops will refresh their stocks once every 3 days and have 5 Dandelion Seeds in stock.

- This article was updated on April 5th, 2023