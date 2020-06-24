All Golden Underwear Locations – Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated

Golden underwear is one of the many types of collectibles in SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated. While golden spatulas and lost socks are incredibly important collectibles, pairs of golden underwear are the rarest items in the entire game. There are only three pairs of golden underwear in all of Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated, and each will increase your maximum health and allow you to take more hits before dying. These can make some of the later combat encounters and boss fights much less of a headache, so it’s recommended that you go out of your way to find them. They’re not terribly hard to find, and they’re more than worth the trouble. This is where to find every pair of golden underwear in Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated.
All Golden Underwear Locations in Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated
There are only three pairs of golden underwear in the entire game, and each of them is located in different areas of the Bikini Bottom level. The first is available right from the get-go, but the other two are in areas that require a certain amount of golden spatulas to access.
- On Top of Squidward’s House
- Smash the tikis between Patrick’s rock and Squidward’s house to reveal a button. Hit the button to reveal a platform between the two houses. Ride the platform to the top of Squidward’s house to obtain the underwear.
- On Top of the Police Station
- Stand on the pressure pad on the left side of the police station to reveal a button. Use the bubble bowling ability to hit the button and reveal a springboard. Use the springboard to bounce onto the roof. The underwear is hidden behind the pipe. Requires 15 Golden Spatulas.
- On the Krusty Krab’s Sign
- Hit the three buttons on the right side of the Chum Bucket using the cruise bubble ability to cause a springboard to appear. Face the Krusty Krab and bounce on the springboard. Land on the sign to obtain the underwear. Requires 40 golden spatulas.