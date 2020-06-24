All Golden Underwear Locations – Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated

Golden underwear is one of the many types of collectibles in SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated. While golden spatulas and lost socks are incredibly important collectibles, pairs of golden underwear are the rarest items in the entire game. There are only three pairs of golden underwear in all of Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated, and each will increase your maximum health and allow you to take more hits before dying. These can make some of the later combat encounters and boss fights much less of a headache, so it’s recommended that you go out of your way to find them. They’re not terribly hard to find, and they’re more than worth the trouble. This is where to find every pair of golden underwear in Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated.

All Golden Underwear Locations in Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated

There are only three pairs of golden underwear in the entire game, and each of them is located in different areas of the Bikini Bottom level. The first is available right from the get-go, but the other two are in areas that require a certain amount of golden spatulas to access.