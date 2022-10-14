All Halloween Masks in GTA V Halloween Trick or Treat Event

For Halloween fanatics, in-game events are a great way to get your hands on some exclusive, seasonal merch that may eventually become a collector’s item, and GTA V is definitely delivering the goods. Several challenges have been revealed for players to complete to unlock some vintage Halloween Masks, alongside cash rewards and a few tricks here and there. These masks are in no way challenging to collect, so every player should be eager to get in the Halloween spirit. Read on to find out everything you need about these exclusive masks.

How to Unlock Every Halloween Mask in GTA V

There are four masks for players to collect during the Trick-or-Treat event in GTA V, and luckily they are relatively simple to unlock. Once masks have been rewarded, they can be found in your character’s wardrobe and equipped. Additionally, these masks can be worn during heists or in your day-to-day life around Los Santos.

Outside of mask collecting and a few Halloween-exclusive rewards, GTA V is offering players double rewards until October 20, 2022, which includes double profit from things such as cargo sales. This event is a great way to harvest some extra money, especially with 200 pumpkins across the map, which could also reward you with a cash bonus. Additionally, all the tasks can be completed in a private session to take the pressure off encountering other players.

Conquest Mask

The Conquest Mask can be unlocked by signing into GTA Online before October 20, 2022, which is the next weekly update of the game. However, it’s not as simple as signing in and logging off immediately. To fully unlock the mask, you’ll need to play for around thirty minutes before signing out again. Nevertheless, unlike the others, it’s the easiest mask of the collection to unlock, which require slightly more in-game engagement.

Brown Vintage Frankenstein Mask

To unlock the Brown Frankenstein Mask, you’ll need to join a business and become a bodyguard, associate, or MC Member for a company like SecuroServ or Motorcycle Club. To do this, you’ll need to open the interaction menu, select the company you want to work for, and press ‘Looking For Work.’ The company’s CEO will contact you to confirm the position of bodyguard or associate, and the mask will be unlocked.

Dark Green Vintage Vampire Mask

The Dark Green Vampire Mask can be unlocked by completing a ‘Special Cargo Sell Mission.’ You’ll need to sell wares via the position of CEO, VIP, or MC Member, so if you already have your own company, this is just as simple to unlock as the Conquest Mask, but it’s effortless to set up your own organization if not. Once you’ve completed a single Special Cargo Sell Mission, you’ll be able to find the Vampire Mask in your wardrobe, which will be signified by notification in the left corner.

Pumpkin Horror Mask

The Pumpkin Horror Mask can be unlocked by essentially going trick-or-treating around Los Santos, but instead of collecting candy, you’ll be tasked with going from door to door collecting the jack-o-lanterns on people’s doorsteps. Collecting ten of these will unlock the Pumpkin Horror mask, but each pumpkin has the potential to give you a shock or reward you with some cash. There’s no telling whether you’ll come away from this challenge with a trick or a treat.

GTA V is available now on PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.