GTA Online has one of the largest fan bases in known video gaming history. With it, comes an expansive open world with hundreds of things to do. You can have fun racing with your friends, join a group or a club, or you can complete heists with others online. But it’s important to note just how much more fun you can have as a CEO, a VIP, or an MC President. You’ll need some people with you to help get you to the top, so be sure you’re not flying solo in GTA Online before registering for any of these positions. In this guide, we will show you how to register as CEO, VIP, and MC President in GTA Online.

How to Register as CEO, VIP, and MC President in GTA Online

To register as a CEO in GTA Online, players must buy an executive office for a minimum of $1,000,000 in the game. There are options as to which office you can buy. Here are some offices in GTA Online that will not force you to go broke to register as a CEO:

Maze Bank West – $1,000,000

Arcadius Business Center – $2,250,000

Lombank West – $3,100,000

Maze Bank Tower – $ 4,000,000

To purchase any of these executive offices, visit the Dynasty 8 Executive website through your in-game phone. You can add various features and furnishings to your office to make it just like home. Hire assistants to help you in your various tasks as an executive.

Once you have done all that, you can follow these steps to becoming a CEO in GTA Online:

Open the interaction menu in GTA Online. Select “SecuroServ” from the menu. Click on the “Register as a CEO” option in the menu.

How to Register as a VIP in GTA Online

To register as a VIP in GTA Online, you will only need $50,000 in your in-game account. This is significantly less than what was necessary to become a CEO. Since you do not have to buy an entire office to become a CEO, you will only need the $50,000 in your account and then you are ready to become a VIP.

Once you have enough cash, follow these steps to become a VIP in GTA Online:

Open the interaction menu in GTA Online. Select “SecuroServe” from the menu. Select the “Register as a VIP” option in the menu.

How to Register as an MC President in GTA Online

Before you can become an MC (Motorcycle Club) President in GTA, you will first need to know that a player cannot be an MC President and a CEO at the same time. You will need to give up your CEO position if you want to be an MC President.

Once you have done that, purchase a clubhouse by visiting the Maze Bank Foreclosures in-game website from your phone on the bottom right.

Now that you have purchased a foreclosed space, you can follow these steps to become an MC President in GTA Online:

Open the interaction menu in GTA Online. Select the “Motorcycle Club” option by scrolling down in the menu. Click on the “Start a Motorcycle Club” option in the menu.

And that is how to register as either a CEO, a VIP, or an MC President in GTA Online in 2022. Registering to become one of these three positions will launch you into new areas of the game filled with cash to be taken.

Grand Theft Auto V & GTA Online are available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC.