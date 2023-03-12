Image: Rockstar Games

In GTA Online, players can get a total of 150,000 dollars, a good amount of RP, and an exclusive outfit by finding various movie props scattered across Southern San Andreas. But where exactly are the props located? With that said, here are all the Movie Prop locations in GTA Online.

All Movie Prop Locations in GTA Online

After receiving a text from Solomon Richards and thus unlocking the questline, you will be able to find a total of 10 Movie Props in GTA Online, seven of which will be located in set spots and three of which will be inside vehicles parked across the map. Differently from the rest, the ones inside the vehicles will need to be driven to Solomon’s Office once found.

Where to Find the Meltdown Film Reel Movie Prop (1/10)

You will be able to find the first Movie Prop by heading to Richards Majestic Productions on Backlot City, where you will be able to find the Meltdown Film Reel behind a trashcan right by the building’s main entrance, on the spot marked below.

Image: Map Genie / Rockstar Games

Where to Find the WIFA Award Movie Prop (2/10)

The WIFA Award can be found by heading to the Vanilla Unicorn club, located in the area marked below. Once inside, you just need to get access to the Premium lounge and then head to the back office in order to find the movie prop, which will be located over a table.

Image: Map Genie / Rockstar Games

Where to Find the Headdress Movie Prop (3/10)

The Headdress movie prop can be found by heading to The Diamond Casino & Resort. Once there, you will be able to find the prop by heading to the casino’s rightmost area and then entering the bathroom.

Image: Map Genie / Rockstar Games

Where to Find the Alien and Mummy Head Movie Props (4-5/10)

The Alien Head Movie Prop can be found by heading to Sandy Shores, on the spot marked on the right of the map below. Once there, you will be able to find the prop atop a small ledge.

The Mummy Head Movie Prop, on the other hand, can be found by heading to a house located in the leftmost part of Harmony. Once in the area, you will be able to spot the prop on the front porch.

Image: Map Genie / Rockstar Games

Where to Find the Clapperboard and Monster Head Movie Props (6-7/10)

The sixth movie prop — the Clapperboard — can be found by heading to Fort Zancudo. Once there, you will be able to find the prop in one of the offices located on the area’s ground floor, on the exact spot marked in the lower part of the map below.

The Monster Head Movie Prop, on the other hand, can be found atop an improvised stone stage located on Altruist Camp, on the exact spot marked in the northern portion of the map.

Image: Map Genie / Rockstar Games

Where to Find the Mummy Coffin and Tiger Skin Movie Props (8-9/10)

As we briefly mentioned above, the eighth, ninth, and tenth props will be featured inside vehicles, each capable of moving between three set locations.

With that said, the Ponny Van featuring the Mummy Coffin can be found on the upper portion of Los Santos. The van will be either parked by the Epsilon Center or on either the roads leading to or in the parking lot of Kortz Center, all of which are marked in black on the map below. You will be able to recognize the van by the Sunset Beach art featured on its side.

The Rumpo van featuring the Tiger Skin Movie Prop, on the other hand, can be found parked on either Simmet Alley, in front of the Darnell Bros factory, or on the San Andreas Avenue Bridge. All locations are marked in red in the image below.

Image: Map Genie / Rockstar Games

Where to Find the Globe Movie Prop (10/10)

The final Movie Prop will be located inside a Rebel truck in the Paleto Bay area. You will be able to find it parked on either Great Ocean Highway, in the parking lot of Willie’s Supermarket, or behind The Hen House.

Image: Map Genie / Rockstar Games

After finding all the props, you will be able to get your rewards by heading to Solomon’s Office and interacting with a closed box.

