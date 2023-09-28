All Icons and Their Ratings in EA Sports FC 24

Is your favorite Icon in the game?

September 28th, 2023 by Franklin Bellone Borges
Image: EA Sports

Very few things can shake up a squad in EA FC 24’s Ultimate Team as the presence of one or a few Icon cards, which bring to the mode some of the most influential and skilled players to ever touch a football. But how many Icon cards are in EA FC 24? Here are all the Icon cards currently featured in EA FC 24, as well as their ratings and preferred positions.

All Icon Cards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

EA Sports FC 24 features a total of 105 Icons, which now have only one variant instead of the usual three featured in most FIFA games. The game also marks the debut of eight new Icons —Mia Hamm (ST), Bobby Charlton (CAM), Birgit Prinz (ST), Zico (CAM), Homare Sawa (CM), Camille Abily (CM), Kelly Smith (ST), and Franck Ribéry (LM).

You can check out all of the Icon cards currently featured in EA Sports FC 24, as well as their rating and favorite positions below, based on the values showcased both in the game and on Futbin:

Icon NameOVRMain and Alternative Positions
Pelé95CAM/CF/ST
Zinedine Zidane94CAM/CM
Ronaldo (R9)94ST/CF
Johan Cruyff93ST/CF
Ronaldinho (R10)93LM/LW/CAM
Mia Hamm93ST/CF/CAM/RW
Müller92CF/ST
Lev Yashin92GK
Maldini92CB/LB
Garrincha92RW/RM
Puskás92CF/ST
Bobby Charlton92CAM/Cf
Birgit Prinz92ST/CF
Marco van Basten91ST/CF
Thierry Henry91ST/CF/LW
Carlos Alberto Torres91RB/RWB/CB
Roberto Baggio91CAM/CF
Cafú91RB/RWB
Eusébio91CF/ST
Franco Baresi91CB
Antunes Coimbra91CAM/CM/CF
Homare Sawa91CM/CAM
Rivaldo90LW/LM/CAM/CF
Ruud Gullit90CF/CM/CAM/ST
Dennis Bergkamp90CF/CAM/ST
Lothar Matthäus90CM/CDM/CB
George Best90RW/RM/CAM/LW
Alessandro Del Piero90 CF/CAM/ST
Xavi Hernández90CM
Andrea Pirlo90CM/CDM
Iker Casillas90GK
Bobby Moore90CB
Raúl González Blanco90CF/ST
Roberto Carlos90LB/LWB
Samuel Eto’o89ST/CF
Philipp Lahm89RB/RWB/LB/CDM
Alan Shearer89ST/CF
Peter Schmeichel89GK
Luís Figo89RW/RB/CAM
Didier Drogba89ST/CF
Fabio Cannavaro89CB
Cantona89CF/ST
Carles Puyol89CB/RB
Gary Lineker89ST/CF
Ruud van Nistelrooy89ST/CF
Kaká89CAM
Hugo Sánchez89ST/CF
Javier Zanetti89RB/RWB/LB/CM
Emilio Butragueño89ST/CF
Sócrates89CAM
Kenny Dalglish89ST/CF
Jairzinho89RW/RM/ST
Hristo Stoichkov89ST/CF/RW/LW
Alessandro Nesta89CB
Camille Abily90CM/CAM
Franck Ribéry88LM/LW
Robin van Persie88ST/CF
Petr Cech88GK
Fernando Hierro Ruiz88CB
Paul Scholes88CM/CAM
Rio Ferdinand88CB
Gheorghe Hagi88CAM/CM/LM
Laurent Blanc88CB/CAM
Wayne Rooney88ST/CF/CAM
Edwin van der Sar88GK
Patrick Vieira8888CM
Michael Owen88ST/CF
David Beckham88RM/RW/CM
Ronald Koeman88CB
Miroslav Klose88ST/CF
Marcel Desailly88CB/CDM
Bastian Schweinsteiger88CM/LM
Andriy Shevchenko88ST/CF/RW
Michael Laudrup88CAM/LW
Steven Gerrard88CM/CDM
Riquelme88CAM
Pavel Nedvěd88LM/LW/CAM
David Trezeguet87ST/CF
Patrick Kluivert87ST/CF
Xabi Alonso87CDM/CM
Seedorf87CAM/RM/LM
Fernando Torres87ST/CF
Frank Rijkaard87CDM/CM/CB
Nemanja Vidić87CB
Frank Lampard87CM/CDM/CAM
Michael Ballack87CM/CAM
Emmanuel Petit87CDM/CM/LB
Ian Wright87ST/CF
Gianfranco Zola87ST/CF
Claude Makélélé87CDM/CM/RM
Ian Rush87ST/CF
Robert Pirès87LM/LW/RW/CAM
Davor Šuker87ST/CF
John Barnes87LW/LM/CAM
Roy Keane86CM
Hernán Crespo86ST/CF
Ashley Cole86LB/LWB
Gianluca Zambrotta86RB/LB/RWB
Gattuso86CDM/CM
Michael Essien86CDM/CM
Henrik Larsson86ST/CF
Juan Sebastián Verón86CM/CAM
Luis Hernández86ST/CF
Sol Campbell86CB

What’s the Difference Between Regular and Icon Cards?

The main difference between regular —Bronze, Silver, and Gold— cards and the Icon ones in EA FC 24 lies in the fact that the Icon cards will always have full chemistry, no matter your squad. They will also offer one Chemistry point to all players (no matter their league), as well as two points to those who share their nationality.

This guide was made while playing EA Sports FC 24 on PS5.

- This article was updated on September 28th, 2023

