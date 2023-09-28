All Icons and Their Ratings in EA Sports FC 24

Very few things can shake up a squad in EA FC 24’s Ultimate Team as the presence of one or a few Icon cards, which bring to the mode some of the most influential and skilled players to ever touch a football. But how many Icon cards are in EA FC 24? Here are all the Icon cards currently featured in EA FC 24, as well as their ratings and preferred positions.
All Icon Cards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
EA Sports FC 24 features a total of 105 Icons, which now have only one variant instead of the usual three featured in most FIFA games. The game also marks the debut of eight new Icons —Mia Hamm (ST), Bobby Charlton (CAM), Birgit Prinz (ST), Zico (CAM), Homare Sawa (CM), Camille Abily (CM), Kelly Smith (ST), and Franck Ribéry (LM).
Related: How to Tell If It’s a Walkout in EA FC 24
You can check out all of the Icon cards currently featured in EA Sports FC 24, as well as their rating and favorite positions below, based on the values showcased both in the game and on Futbin:
|Icon Name
|OVR
|Main and Alternative Positions
|Pelé
|95
|CAM/CF/ST
|Zinedine Zidane
|94
|CAM/CM
|Ronaldo (R9)
|94
|ST/CF
|Johan Cruyff
|93
|ST/CF
|Ronaldinho (R10)
|93
|LM/LW/CAM
|Mia Hamm
|93
|ST/CF/CAM/RW
|Müller
|92
|CF/ST
|Lev Yashin
|92
|GK
|Maldini
|92
|CB/LB
|Garrincha
|92
|RW/RM
|Puskás
|92
|CF/ST
|Bobby Charlton
|92
|CAM/Cf
|Birgit Prinz
|92
|ST/CF
|Marco van Basten
|91
|ST/CF
|Thierry Henry
|91
|ST/CF/LW
|Carlos Alberto Torres
|91
|RB/RWB/CB
|Roberto Baggio
|91
|CAM/CF
|Cafú
|91
|RB/RWB
|Eusébio
|91
|CF/ST
|Franco Baresi
|91
|CB
|Antunes Coimbra
|91
|CAM/CM/CF
|Homare Sawa
|91
|CM/CAM
|Rivaldo
|90
|LW/LM/CAM/CF
|Ruud Gullit
|90
|CF/CM/CAM/ST
|Dennis Bergkamp
|90
|CF/CAM/ST
|Lothar Matthäus
|90
|CM/CDM/CB
|George Best
|90
|RW/RM/CAM/LW
|Alessandro Del Piero
|90
|CF/CAM/ST
|Xavi Hernández
|90
|CM
|Andrea Pirlo
|90
|CM/CDM
|Iker Casillas
|90
|GK
|Bobby Moore
|90
|CB
|Raúl González Blanco
|90
|CF/ST
|Roberto Carlos
|90
|LB/LWB
|Samuel Eto’o
|89
|ST/CF
|Philipp Lahm
|89
|RB/RWB/LB/CDM
|Alan Shearer
|89
|ST/CF
|Peter Schmeichel
|89
|GK
|Luís Figo
|89
|RW/RB/CAM
|Didier Drogba
|89
|ST/CF
|Fabio Cannavaro
|89
|CB
|Cantona
|89
|CF/ST
|Carles Puyol
|89
|CB/RB
|Gary Lineker
|89
|ST/CF
|Ruud van Nistelrooy
|89
|ST/CF
|Kaká
|89
|CAM
|Hugo Sánchez
|89
|ST/CF
|Javier Zanetti
|89
|RB/RWB/LB/CM
|Emilio Butragueño
|89
|ST/CF
|Sócrates
|89
|CAM
|Kenny Dalglish
|89
|ST/CF
|Jairzinho
|89
|RW/RM/ST
|Hristo Stoichkov
|89
|ST/CF/RW/LW
|Alessandro Nesta
|89
|CB
|Camille Abily
|90
|CM/CAM
|Franck Ribéry
|88
|LM/LW
|Robin van Persie
|88
|ST/CF
|Petr Cech
|88
|GK
|Fernando Hierro Ruiz
|88
|CB
|Paul Scholes
|88
|CM/CAM
|Rio Ferdinand
|88
|CB
|Gheorghe Hagi
|88
|CAM/CM/LM
|Laurent Blanc
|88
|CB/CAM
|Wayne Rooney
|88
|ST/CF/CAM
|Edwin van der Sar
|88
|GK
|Patrick Vieira
|8888
|CM
|Michael Owen
|88
|ST/CF
|David Beckham
|88
|RM/RW/CM
|Ronald Koeman
|88
|CB
|Miroslav Klose
|88
|ST/CF
|Marcel Desailly
|88
|CB/CDM
|Bastian Schweinsteiger
|88
|CM/LM
|Andriy Shevchenko
|88
|ST/CF/RW
|Michael Laudrup
|88
|CAM/LW
|Steven Gerrard
|88
|CM/CDM
|Riquelme
|88
|CAM
|Pavel Nedvěd
|88
|LM/LW/CAM
|David Trezeguet
|87
|ST/CF
|Patrick Kluivert
|87
|ST/CF
|Xabi Alonso
|87
|CDM/CM
|Seedorf
|87
|CAM/RM/LM
|Fernando Torres
|87
|ST/CF
|Frank Rijkaard
|87
|CDM/CM/CB
|Nemanja Vidić
|87
|CB
|Frank Lampard
|87
|CM/CDM/CAM
|Michael Ballack
|87
|CM/CAM
|Emmanuel Petit
|87
|CDM/CM/LB
|Ian Wright
|87
|ST/CF
|Gianfranco Zola
|87
|ST/CF
|Claude Makélélé
|87
|CDM/CM/RM
|Ian Rush
|87
|ST/CF
|Robert Pirès
|87
|LM/LW/RW/CAM
|Davor Šuker
|87
|ST/CF
|John Barnes
|87
|LW/LM/CAM
|Roy Keane
|86
|CM
|Hernán Crespo
|86
|ST/CF
|Ashley Cole
|86
|LB/LWB
|Gianluca Zambrotta
|86
|RB/LB/RWB
|Gattuso
|86
|CDM/CM
|Michael Essien
|86
|CDM/CM
|Henrik Larsson
|86
|ST/CF
|Juan Sebastián Verón
|86
|CM/CAM
|Luis Hernández
|86
|ST/CF
|Sol Campbell
|86
|CB
Related: How to do a Bicycle Kick in EA FC 24
What’s the Difference Between Regular and Icon Cards?
The main difference between regular —Bronze, Silver, and Gold— cards and the Icon ones in EA FC 24 lies in the fact that the Icon cards will always have full chemistry, no matter your squad. They will also offer one Chemistry point to all players (no matter their league), as well as two points to those who share their nationality.
This guide was made while playing EA Sports FC 24 on PS5.
- This article was updated on September 28th, 2023