All Icons and Their Ratings in EA Sports FC 24

Very few things can shake up a squad in EA FC 24’s Ultimate Team as the presence of one or a few Icon cards, which bring to the mode some of the most influential and skilled players to ever touch a football. But how many Icon cards are in EA FC 24? Here are all the Icon cards currently featured in EA FC 24, as well as their ratings and preferred positions.

All Icon Cards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

EA Sports FC 24 features a total of 105 Icons, which now have only one variant instead of the usual three featured in most FIFA games. The game also marks the debut of eight new Icons —Mia Hamm (ST), Bobby Charlton (CAM), Birgit Prinz (ST), Zico (CAM), Homare Sawa (CM), Camille Abily (CM), Kelly Smith (ST), and Franck Ribéry (LM).

You can check out all of the Icon cards currently featured in EA Sports FC 24, as well as their rating and favorite positions below, based on the values showcased both in the game and on Futbin:

Icon Name OVR Main and Alternative Positions Pelé 95 CAM/CF/ST Zinedine Zidane 94 CAM/CM Ronaldo (R9) 94 ST/CF Johan Cruyff 93 ST/CF Ronaldinho (R10) 93 LM/LW/CAM Mia Hamm 93 ST/CF/CAM/RW Müller 92 CF/ST Lev Yashin 92 GK Maldini 92 CB/LB Garrincha 92 RW/RM Puskás 92 CF/ST Bobby Charlton 92 CAM/Cf Birgit Prinz 92 ST/CF Marco van Basten 91 ST/CF Thierry Henry 91 ST/CF/LW Carlos Alberto Torres 91 RB/RWB/CB Roberto Baggio 91 CAM/CF Cafú 91 RB/RWB Eusébio 91 CF/ST Franco Baresi 91 CB Antunes Coimbra 91 CAM/CM/CF Homare Sawa 91 CM/CAM Rivaldo 90 LW/LM/CAM/CF Ruud Gullit 90 CF/CM/CAM/ST Dennis Bergkamp 90 CF/CAM/ST Lothar Matthäus 90 CM/CDM/CB George Best 90 RW/RM/CAM/LW Alessandro Del Piero 90 CF/CAM/ST Xavi Hernández 90 CM Andrea Pirlo 90 CM/CDM Iker Casillas 90 GK Bobby Moore 90 CB Raúl González Blanco 90 CF/ST Roberto Carlos 90 LB/LWB Samuel Eto’o 89 ST/CF Philipp Lahm 89 RB/RWB/LB/CDM Alan Shearer 89 ST/CF Peter Schmeichel 89 GK Luís Figo 89 RW/RB/CAM Didier Drogba 89 ST/CF Fabio Cannavaro 89 CB Cantona 89 CF/ST Carles Puyol 89 CB/RB Gary Lineker 89 ST/CF Ruud van Nistelrooy 89 ST/CF Kaká 89 CAM Hugo Sánchez 89 ST/CF Javier Zanetti 89 RB/RWB/LB/CM Emilio Butragueño 89 ST/CF Sócrates 89 CAM Kenny Dalglish 89 ST/CF Jairzinho 89 RW/RM/ST Hristo Stoichkov 89 ST/CF/RW/LW Alessandro Nesta 89 CB Camille Abily 90 CM/CAM Franck Ribéry 88 LM/LW Robin van Persie 88 ST/CF Petr Cech 88 GK Fernando Hierro Ruiz 88 CB Paul Scholes 88 CM/CAM Rio Ferdinand 88 CB Gheorghe Hagi 88 CAM/CM/LM Laurent Blanc 88 CB/CAM Wayne Rooney 88 ST/CF/CAM Edwin van der Sar 88 GK Patrick Vieira 8888 CM Michael Owen 88 ST/CF David Beckham 88 RM/RW/CM Ronald Koeman 88 CB Miroslav Klose 88 ST/CF Marcel Desailly 88 CB/CDM Bastian Schweinsteiger 88 CM/LM Andriy Shevchenko 88 ST/CF/RW Michael Laudrup 88 CAM/LW Steven Gerrard 88 CM/CDM Riquelme 88 CAM Pavel Nedvěd 88 LM/LW/CAM David Trezeguet 87 ST/CF Patrick Kluivert 87 ST/CF Xabi Alonso 87 CDM/CM Seedorf 87 CAM/RM/LM Fernando Torres 87 ST/CF Frank Rijkaard 87 CDM/CM/CB Nemanja Vidić 87 CB Frank Lampard 87 CM/CDM/CAM Michael Ballack 87 CM/CAM Emmanuel Petit 87 CDM/CM/LB Ian Wright 87 ST/CF Gianfranco Zola 87 ST/CF Claude Makélélé 87 CDM/CM/RM Ian Rush 87 ST/CF Robert Pirès 87 LM/LW/RW/CAM Davor Šuker 87 ST/CF John Barnes 87 LW/LM/CAM Roy Keane 86 CM Hernán Crespo 86 ST/CF Ashley Cole 86 LB/LWB Gianluca Zambrotta 86 RB/LB/RWB Gattuso 86 CDM/CM Michael Essien 86 CDM/CM Henrik Larsson 86 ST/CF Juan Sebastián Verón 86 CM/CAM Luis Hernández 86 ST/CF Sol Campbell 86 CB

What’s the Difference Between Regular and Icon Cards?

The main difference between regular —Bronze, Silver, and Gold— cards and the Icon ones in EA FC 24 lies in the fact that the Icon cards will always have full chemistry, no matter your squad. They will also offer one Chemistry point to all players (no matter their league), as well as two points to those who share their nationality.

This guide was made while playing EA Sports FC 24 on PS5.

