All Kaveh Ascension Material Locations in Genshin Impact | Mourning Flower, Fungal Spores, Luminescent Pollen, and Crystalline Cyst Dust Locations Map

Genshin Impact‘s version 3.6 is already here and players could not be more excited as the version is set to feature the long-awaited playable debut of both 4-star Claymore wielder Kaveh and 5-star Dendro Catalyst wielder Baizhu. Now, so that you can bring out his full potential once he debuts, here’s where to find all the ascension materials needed to ascend Kaveh to the limit.

All Kaveh Ascension Material Locations in Genshin Impact

In total, you will need to gather 168 Mourning Flowers, 18x Fungal Spores, 30x Luminescent Pollen, and 36x Crystalline Cyst Dust in order to ascend Kaveh from level 1 to level 90. You can check out the exact location of all materials below.

Where to Find Mourning Flowers in Genshin Impact | All Mourning Flower Locations

As a local specialty exclusive to the new 3.6 areas, you can find Mourning Flowers in a few select spots scattered across both the Gavireh Lajavard and Realm of Farakhkert sub-areas. Once caught, they will then respawn once every 3 days.

As you can check out in the map below, which features the location of all Mourning Flowers in Genshin Impact, the biggest quantity of the specialty can be found at the entrance to Termir Mountains as well as in the entirety of Asipattravana Swamp.

How to Get Fungal Spores, Luminescent Pollen, and Crystalline Cyst Dust

Differently from the Mourning Flowers, which can only be acquired by collecting them while you explore, you can get Fungal Spores, Luminescent Pollen, and Crystalline Cyst Dust in Genshin Impact by either opening chests featuring the materials, crafting them on the alchemy bench, or buying them on Paimon’s Bargains.

Don’t worry, we did not forget, as you can also get them by defeating Fungi of set levels. While Fungal Spores can be dropped by Fungi of all levels, Luminescent Pollen, and Crystalline Cyst Dust will only be dropped by lv40+ and lv60+ Fungi. When crafting the materials, each three of a set rarity will allow you to get one of the next one.

