Best Baizhu Support Build in Genshin Impact | Weapons, Artifacts, and Team Composition

Baizhu is set to debut as part of the second wave of banners featured during Genshin Impact‘s upcoming version 3.6. But how should you build him? Now, so that you can be fully ready for the arrival of Liyue Harbor’s most famous doctor, here’s the best Baizhu support/healer build in Genshin Impact.

The Best Artifacts for Support Baizhu

True to his fame, Baizhu will be a character whose kit revolves around healing and buffing your DPS’ reaction damage based on his overall max HP. Given that, the best artifact sets for him will be either a 2-piece Tenacity of the Millelith + 2-piece Vourukasha’s Glow, a 2-piece Tenacity of the Millelith/Vourukasha’s Glow + 2-piece Emblem of Severed Fate, or a full Deepwood Memories set.

Using a 2-piece Tenacity of the Millelith + 2-piece Vourukasha’s Glow will allow you to get +40% HP and thus increase his reaction damage buff provided by his second talent, All Things Are of the Earth. On the other hand, using a 2-piece Tenacity of the Millelith/Vourukasha’s Glow + 2-piece Emblem of Severed Fate will both provide you with a handy amount of HP (20%) as well as remediate his need for ER.

On Bloom-focused teams, if you are planning on using Baizhu as your team’s solo Dendro unit or as a secondary unit for an enabler (Nahida) equipped with Guilded Dreams, the full Deepwood Memories will be your go-to for its ability to decrease the Dendro resistance of enemies by 30%.

Recommended Stats and Substats

As you will need both a great deal of HP as well as at least 130-150% ER in order to make use of his Burst in short rotations, we recommend that you focus on getting pieces with an HP% main stat and ER and HP% substats. For those looking to get all of his constellations, investing in CRIT will also be a must.

To recap, you can check out the best main stat and substats for each artifact piece below:

Flower of Life : HP% (Substats: ER and HP)

: HP% (Substats: ER and HP) Plume of Death : ATK% (Substats: ER and HP)

: ATK% (Substats: ER and HP) Sands of Eon: HP% / ER (Substats: ER and HP)

HP% / ER (Substats: ER and HP) Goblet of Eonothem : HP% (Substats: ER and HP)

: HP% (Substats: ER and HP) Circlet of Logos: (Substats: ER and HP)

The Best Weapons for Baizhu

As he will offer your DPS with a bonus in Dendro reaction damage for every 1,000 HP he possesses below 50,000 after healing them, the best weapon for Baizhu will be his signature 5-star catalyst Jadefall’s Splendor. The 5-star catalyst is the best overall choice for Baizhu given its high HP stat and energy-recharging focused passive.

If the 5-star catalyst is not an option, we recommend that you go for a fully refined Prototype Amber, as the 4-star Catalyst will both offer a great amount of HP (41.3%) as well as mitigate his need for ER and increase his prowess as a healer thought it’s passive. Using a fully refined Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers can also work great given its high HP substat and amazing passive.

To recap, you can check out the best weapons for Baizhu below, as well as a great F2P option:

5-star: Jadefall’s Splendor

Jadefall’s Splendor 4-Star: Prototype Amber (R5)

Prototype Amber (R5) F2P: Prototype Amber (R5) / Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers (R5)

What Talents Should You Prioritize?

As you will need to make use of both his Skill and Burst in order to bring out the best of Baizhu while on the field, we recommend that you level up both simultaneously.

The Best Teams for Baizhu

As a healer capable of both buffing and applying Dendro, Baizhu can be a great fit for any kind of reaction-based team focused on Dendro + Electro/Hydro. You can check out a few teams sure to allow Baizhu to shine below:

Baizhu + Nilou + Nahida + Yelan/Xingqiu

Baizhu + Kaveh + Nilou + Sangonomiya Kokomi

Baizhu + Alhaitham + Fischl + Raiden Shogun

Raiden Shogun + Baizhu + Nahida + Yae Miko/Fischl

