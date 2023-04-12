Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In order to unlock the Gavireh Lajavard and Realm of Farakhkert sub-areas as well as to progress through the Khavarena of Good and Evil quest in Genshin Impact, players will need to break open a path through a large Gray Crystal formation. But how can you do that? Now, here’s how to destroy the Gray Crystals and unlock the Entrance to the Temir Mountains in Genshin Impact.

How to Use the Power of Khavarena to Destroy the Gray Crystals in Genshin Impact

You will be able to use the power of Khavarena to destroy the Gray Crystals and thus unlock the entrance to the Temir Mountains in Genshin Impact by first using your elemental vision to spot a large rock facing the Crystals. After spotting the rock, all you need to do is break it, which will cause the Khavarena to destroy the crystals and open the path toward the new area.

To recap, here’s how to use the power of Khavarena to destroy the Gray Crystals in Genshin Impact:

Use your elemental vision in order to spot a large breakable rock facing the Gray Crystal formation.

Attack the rock until it breaks, thus allowing the Khavarena to destroy the Gray Crystals and open the path forward.

It’s important to point out that you do not need to unlock the Khavarena of Good and Evil quest or complete the Sumeru storyline in order to open the path and unlock the Gavireh Lajavard and Realm of Farakhkert sub-areas, as they will be available from the get-go for all who use the method above to destroy the formation.

With that said, it is highly recommended that you start the quest before unlocking the new sub-regions, as many of their treasures and mechanics can only be unlocked by taking part in it.

- This article was updated on April 12th, 2023