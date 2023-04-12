Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Genshin Impact‘s version 3.6 brought to the game two new sub-areas, a wide array of new mechanics, as well as the weekly boss Guardian of Apep’s Oasis and the world boss Iniquitous Baptist. But where can you find the Iniquitous Baptist, and more importantly, after finding the boss, how can you defeat it? Now, here’s where to find and how to defeat the Iniquitous Baptist Boss in Genshin Impact.

Where to Find the Iniquitous Baptist in Genshin Impact: Iniquitous Baptist Location

You will be able to find the Iniquitous Baptist in Genshin Impact by first heading to a Teleport Waypoint located at an intersection between the Tunigi Hollow and the Gate of Zulqarnain areas. Once there, you will be able to find the path leading to the boss area by heading to the cave formation facing the waypoint, as you can see below.

image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Related: Best Baizhu Support Build in Genshin Impact | Weapons, Artifacts, and Team Composition

Best Teams and How To Defeat the Boss

Although the Iniquitous Baptist can be overwhelming at first, you will be able to quickly defeat him by making use of teams featuring Cryo and Pyro units. The reason for that lies in the boss’s ability to make constant use of Hydro, Cryo, and Electro shields during the fight.

Ideally, we recommend that you go with a team featuring a Cryo DPS capable of fast application and massive damage like Ayaka and Ganyu, a Anemo Viridescent Venerer support for increased damage, a Cryo sub-DPS, and Bennett, who will be our Cryo/Electro shield breaker.

Overall, the battle can be summarised as making use of the right elements in order to quickly destroy/melt the Iniquitous Baptist’s shield and thus stun him. So don’t be intimidated and go for the offensive by making use of your DPS/Sub-DPS to counter the Hydro shield and Bennett in order to bypass the Electro/Cryo shields and actively heal.

- This article was updated on April 12th, 2023