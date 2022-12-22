All Koraidon Weaknesses and Best Counters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Legendary Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet are some of the toughest foes a player can face. One of the more notable creatures in this category is Koraidon, the Pokémon featured on Scarlet’s game cover. This ancient beast has incredible power, and while it will take some time before players can use it for themselves, they might find themselves face-to-face against Koraidon while unprepared. Players looking to complete the game — or to survive in online battles — should know all weaknesses Koraidon has. With careful planning and enough luck, it’s indeed possible to outlast this scarlet apex.

All Koraidon Weaknesses and How to Take Advantage of them in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As with any Legendary Pokémon, Koraidon has some amazing stats. Its high Attack and Speed allow it to hit hard and fast, meaning you’ll need some fantastic Defense to survive even one hit from it. It also has great defensive stats, making it tough to take out even if you manage to land a strong blow. It’s at its weakest when up against Special attacks, but its Special Defense is still very formidable. With all this in mind, though, Koraidon’s strength quickly falls apart when considering its typing. As a Fighting/Dragon-type, it’s weak to Flying, Psychic, Ice, Dragon, and especially Fairy-type moves. If you have a Fairy-type that can survive even one hit from it, you might be closer to victory than you realize.

Potential choices to take out a Koraidon include Flutter Mane for Scarlet players and Iron Bundle for Violet players. While they could easily lose themselves to a hard hit from Koraidon, they have the potential to outspeed it while boasting incredible Special Attack stats. One Moonblast or Ice Beam later and Koraidon won’t seem quite as powerful. You might also want to consider more unorthodox strategies, like using a Gardevoir with a Focus Sash. Despite its comparatively low speed and fragile defenses, this will let it survive any attack Koraidon can muster before dealing powerful Fairy-type damage of its own. Experiment with different strategies and even this ancient Legendary will be no match for you!

- This article was updated on December 22nd, 2022