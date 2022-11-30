Where to Find Focus Sash in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Specific items in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can be held by your Pokemon, which end up helping significantly in battle. Some of these help with statuses such as confusion, while others will help your party to survive longer, resulting in you making a comeback in more challenging fights. Focus Slash focus is to keep your Pokemon alive after a fatal blow for an extra turn, which would typically wipe it out right then and there. Focus Slash is easy to find, and this guide will provide you with the correct location so your Pokemon can survive longer.

Location of Focus Sash in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Players can buy Focus Sash at Delibird Presents in Mesagoza shown in the image below. Click on Battle Items in the store’s menu and scroll until you see the item. As you will see, Focus Sash is one of the store’s most expensive items, costing 50,000 Poke Dollars, so raising enough cash may take some time. A smart way to raise enough money is to battle as many Pokemon trainers as you come across in Paldea Region, and the harder the trainer, the more cash you will be rewarded.

To have your Pokemon hold this item, go into your main menu and click on your bag. Scroll over to the Other Items section in your bag, click on Focus Sash, and then click “Give it to Pokemon.” This will allow you to choose whichever Pokemon that you would like to hold this item but keep in mind only one item can be held by each Pokemon at a time.

While at this Delibird Presents location, make sure also to pick up the Ability Shield, which will protect your Pokemon from losing their special abilities in battle. Delibird Presents and The Chansey Supply Shop should be popular stops for you and your Pokemon, as you can get incredible items such as the Metal Coat, Vitamins to strengthen stats, and even evolution stones!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 30th, 2022