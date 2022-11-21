How to Get a Metal Coat in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

All Pokemon games offer in-game items that have their unique purpose. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are no different, as there are arguably more items in this entry than in any other Pokemon game. A familiar item is back, and that is the Metal Coat. Usually, this item is pretty challenging to find, but luckily Scarlet and Violet make it the most straightforward to acquire. This guide will walk you through the exact location you need to go to receive the Metal Coat.

Where to Find a Metal Coat in Scarlet and Violet?

The primary purpose of the Metal Coat is that Scyther can only evolve if the coat is in the player’s possession. This has been a staple to the series since Gold and Silver hit the shelves back in 1999.

To get your hands on the Metal Coat, you must head to Levincia in Area Three, shown in the image below. Within this town, you will come across a store named Delibird Presents with many items for sale, and in their inventory will be the Metal Coat. It can be located under the Battle Items section in the store’s menu. Super simple, and the good news is that it is as cheap as 3,000 Poke Dollars. Raising enough Poke Dollars shouldn’t take too long by battling trainers in the area.

There is a second way to find the Metal Coat, but it is not guaranteed. The item can be found at the Auction House and bid for when the timing is right, but this isn’t 100 percent, and we found it easier to purchase it for 3,000 Poke Dollars in Levincia.

Now that you can evolve your Scyther find out how you can evolve your Floette by finding a Shiny Stone in Area Six. The Shiny Stone isn’t the only stone you will need, as there is a Dawn Stone, Dusk Stone, and Moon Stone! These are all waiting to be found in the Paldea Region, and each plays an essential role in evolving powerful Pokemon, so make sure to take advantage of our guides.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2022