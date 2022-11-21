Where to Find a Shiny Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Evolving Floette to Florges can make the Pokemon much stronger in its new form, and to do that, you can’t just level the Pokemon up to a certain level. Instead, you need to find a Shiny Stone, an evolution item in the world of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This guide will give you the exact location of this item and the requirements needed to access this specific region.

Shiny Stone Location in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Shiny Stone is found at a specific location in Area Six (image shown below). There’s a catch here, though, as you can only access this area if you have acquired the climbing ability for your mount. You can get the climbing ability from defeating the Dragon Titan: Tatsugirl during the Path of Legends quest. The Dragon Titan is one of the highest-leveled Pokemon out of all the opponents in the Path of Legends, so make sure you have your party at level 50 or above. The Dragon Titan is level 55.

Near the water location in Area Six, you will notice a tree surrounded by Pokemon and a Poke ball in front of it.

Run up to the Poke ball and pick it up, granting you one Shiny Stone. To use it, go into your items bag and select use item and then select the proper Pokemon you would like to evolve with this stone.

Players can find a second Shiny Stone at the Auction House in Porto Marinada, Area Two. Players can reach this area after defeating the Sky Titan during the Path of Legends quest. This is because you need the swimming ability for your mount to reach this town.

It is important to note that receiving a Shiny Stone at the Auction House isn’t 100 percent guaranteed, and it is at random, so definitely wise to come back here and check periodically.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2022