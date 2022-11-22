How to Evolve Pikachu into Raichu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pikachu, one of the most popular characters, has returned in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Most players will want to keep their Pikachu as is, but if you want to evolve into a Raichu, you must know the trick. Unlike many Pokemon, you can’t just reach a certain level to evolve Pikachu; instead, you need to find the proper stone. This guide will explain how to evolve Pikachu into Raichu and where to find the Thunder Stone.

Evolve Pikachu into Raichu

The excellent news about Scarlet and Violet is that they have made it the most accessible when finding items in the world. Players can buy many of these items through stores in the cities and towns you discover in the Paldea Region, and better yet, there are a handful of stones available for purchase! The Thunder Stone, required to evolve Pikachu, can be bought at Delibird Presents in Levincia shown in the image below.

Scroll down to General Goods in the store’s menu and select Thunder Stone option three from the top. For only 3,000 Poke Dollars, you can buy the Thunder Stone. If you need more money, fight Pokemon trainers in the area to raise enough, which should take little time.

Next, go into your bag and scroll over to the left to the Other Items tab. With Pikachu in your party, you will want to select the Thunder Stone, and on the right side of your party, it will show you that Pikachu can use this stone.

Once you apply the stone to Pikachu, a cutscene will appear, letting you know that Pikachu is evolving. There you go! Pikachu is now a Raichu. If you later decide that you prefer the original form, you can always go back by catching another Pikachu in the wild.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available right now for the Nintendo Switch.

