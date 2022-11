All Returning Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have a ton of new Pokémon discover, from the lovable Klawf to the impeccably designed Clodsire — but plenty of familiar faces also return from previous generations of Pokémon, with iconic inclusions such as Charizard, Pikachu, and the ever-useful Ditto. Some returning Pokémon even have new evolutions! Below is a list of all Pokémon from Generations 1 – 7 that feature in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Every Previous Generation Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Every Generation 1 – 7 Pokémon found in the list below feature in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, however, not all of them are available to catch. Some Pokémon, such as starters and legendaries from previous generations, will be completely unavailable until Pokémon Home support releases in 2023, in which Pokémon caught in other titles can be transferred into Scarlet or Violet. Although some currently unavailable species will be introduced in the form of events, like Tera Raid Charizard.

Pokémon that gained new evolutions in Pokémon Legends: Arceus sadly cannot evolve in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and instead have to be transferred from Pokémon Home.

Generation 1 Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet

#004 Charmander (Event only)

(Event only) #005 Charmeleon (Event only)

(Event only) #006 Charizard (Event only)

(Event only) #025 Pikachu

#026 Raichu and Alolan Raichu

and #039 Jigglypuff

#040 Wigglytuff

#048 Venonat

#049 Venomoth

#050 Diglett and Alolan Diglett

and #051 Dugtrio and Alolan Dugtrio

and #052 Meowth , Alolan Meowth , and Galarian Meowth

, , and #053 Persian

#054 Psyduck

#055 Golduck

#056 Mankey

#057 Primeape

#058 Growlithe

#059 Arcanine

#079 Slowpoke

#080 Slowbro

#081 Magnemite

#082 Magneton

#083 Grimer

#089 Muk

#090 Shellder

#091 Cloyster

#092 Gastly

#093 Haunter

#094 Gengar

#096 Drowzee

#097 Hypno

#100 Voltorb

#101 Electrode

#113 Chansey

#123 Scyther

#128 Tauros and Paldean Tauros

and #129 Magikarp

#130 Gyarados

#132 Ditto

#133 Eevee

#134 Vaporeon

#135 Jolteon

#136 Flareon

#144 Articuno (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #145 Zapdos (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #146 Moltres (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #147 Dratini

#148 Dragonair

#149 Dragonite

#150 Mewtwo (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #151 Mew (Currently unavailable)

Generation 2 Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet

#155 Cyndaquil (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #156 Quilava (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #157 Typhlosion (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #172 Pichu

#174 Igglybuff

#179 Mareep

#180 Flaaffy

#181 Ampharos

#183 Marill

#184 Azumarill

#185 Sudowoodo

#187 Hoppip

#188 Skiploom

#189 Jumpluff

#191 Sunkern

#192 Sunflora

#194 Wooper (Currently unavailable) and Paldean Wooper

(Currently unavailable) and #195 Quagsire (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #196 Espeon

#197 Umbreon

#198 Murkrow

#199 Slowking

#200 Misdreavus

#203 Girafarig

#204 Pineco

#205 Forretress

#206 Dunsparce

#211 Qwilfish

#212 Scizor

#214 Heracross

#215 Sneasel

#216 Teddiursa

#217 Ursaring

#225 Delibird

#228 Hondour

#229 Houndoom

#231 Phanpy

#232 Donphan

#234 Stantler

#242 Blissey

#246 Larvitar

#247 Pupitar

#248 Tyranitar

Generation 3 Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet

#278 Wingull

#279 Pelipper

#280 Ralts

#281 Kirlia

#282 Gardevoir

#283 Surskit

#284 Masquerain

#285 Shroomish

#286 Breloom

#287 Vigoroth

#289 Slaking

#296 Makuhita

#297 Hariyama

#298 Azurill

#302 Sableye

#307 Meditite

#308 Medicham

#316 Gulpin

#317 Swalot

#322 Numel

#323 Camerupt

#324 Torkoal

#325 Spoink

#326 Grumpig

#331 Cacnea

#332 Cacturne

#333 Swablu

#334 Altaria

#335 Zangoose

#336 Seviper

#339 Barboach

#340 Wishcash

#353 Shuppet

#354 Banette

#357 Tropius

#361 Snorunt

#362 Glalie

#370 Luvdisc

#371 Bagon

#372 Shelgon

#373 Salamence

#382 Kyogre (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #383 Groudon (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #384 Rayquaza (Currently unavailable)

Generation 4 Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet

#396 Starly

#397 Staravia

#398 Staraptor

#401 Kricketot

#402 Kricketune

#403 Shinx

#404 Luxio

#405 Luxray

#415 Combee

#416 Vespiquen

#417 Pachirisu

#418 Buizel

#419 Floatzel

#422 Shellos

#423 Gastrodon

#425 Drifloon

#426 Drifblim

#429 Mismagius

#430 Honchkrow

#434 Stunky

#435 Skuntank

#435 Bronzor

#437 Bronzong

#438 Bonsly

#440 Happiny

#442 Spiritomb

#443 Gible

#444 Gabite

#445 Garchomp

#447 Riolu

#448 Lucario

#449 Hippopotas

#450 Hippowdown

#453 Croagunk

#454 Toxicroak

#456 Finneon

#457 Lumineon

#459 Snover

#460 Abomasnow

#461 Weavile

#462 Magnezone

#470 Leafeon

#471 Glaceon

#475 Gallade

#478 Froslass

#479 Rotom

#480 Uxie (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #481 Mesprit (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #482 Azelf (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #483 Dialga (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #484 Palkia (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #485 Heatran (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #487 Giratina (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #488 Cresselia (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #493 Arceus (Currently unavailable)

Generation 5 Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet

#501 Oshawott (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #502 Dewott (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #503 Samurott (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #548 Petilil

#549 Lilligant

#550 Basculin

#551 Sandile

#552 Krokorok

#553 Krookodile

#570 Zorua

#571 Zoroark

#574 Gothita

#575 Gothorita

#576 Gothitelle

#585 Deerling

#586 Sawsbuck

#590 Foongus

#591 Amoonguss

#594 Alomomola

#602 Tynamo

#603 Eelektrik

#604 Eelektross

#610 Axew

#611 Fraxure

#612 Haxorus

#613 Cubchoo

#614 Beartic

#615 Cryogonal

#624 Pawniard

#625 Bisharp

#627 Rufflet

#628 Braviary

#633 Deino

#634 Zweilous

#635 Hydreigon

#636 Larvesta

#637 Volcarona

#641 Tornadus (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #642 Thundurus (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #645 Landorus (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #648 Meloetta (Currently unavailable)

Generation 6 Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet

#650 Chespin (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #651 Quilladin (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #652 Chesnaught (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #653 Fennekin (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #654 Braxien (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #655 Delphox (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #656 Froakie (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #657 Frogadier (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #658 Greninja (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #661 Fletchling

#662 Fletchinder

#653 Talonflame

#664 Scatterbug

#665 Spewpa

#666 Vivillon

#667 Litelo

#668 Pyroar

#669 Flabébé

#670 Floette

#671 Florges

#672 Skiddo

#673 Gogoat

#690 Skrelp

#691 Dragalge

#692 Clauncher

#693 Clawitzer

#700 Sylveon

#701 Hawlucha

#702 Dedenne

#703 Carbink

#704 Goomy

#705 Sliggoo

#706 Goodra

#707 Klefki

#712 Bergmite

#713 Avalugg

#714 Noibat

#715 Noivern

#719 Diancie (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #720 Hoopa (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #721 Volcanion (Currently unavailable)

Generation 7 Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet

#722 Rowlet (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #723 Dartrix (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #724 Decidueye (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #734 Yungoos

#735 Gumshoos

#739 Crabrawler

#740 Crabominable

#741 Oricorio

#744 Rockruff

#745 Lycanroc

#747 Mareanie

#748 Toxapex

#749 Mudbray

#750 Mudsdale

#753 Formantis

#754 Lurantis

#757 Salandit

#758 Salazzle

#761 Bounsweet

#762 Steenee

#763 Tsareena

#765 Oranguru

#766 Passimian

#769 Sandygast

#770 Palossand

#775 Komala

#778 Mimikyu

#779 Bruxish

#801 Magearna (Currently unavailable)

Generation 8

#810 Grookey (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #811 Thwackey (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #812 Rillaboom (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #813 Scorbunny (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #814 Raboot (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #815 Cinderace (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #816 Sobble (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #817 Drizzile (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #818 Inteleon (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #819 Skwovet

#820 Greedent

#821 Rookidee

#822 Corvisquire

#832 Corviknight

#833 Chewtle

#834 Drednaw

#837 Rolycoly

#838 Carkol

#839 Coalossal

#840 Applin

#841 Flapple

#842 Appletun

#843 Silicobra

#844 Sandaconda

#846 Arrokuda

#847 Barraskewda

#848 Toxel

#849 Toxtricity

#854 Sinistea

#855 Polteageist

#856 Hatenna

#857 Hattrem

#858 Hatterene

#859 Impidimp

#860 Morgrem

#861 Grimmsnarl

#863 Perrserker

#870 Falinks

#871 Pincurchin

#872 Snom

#873 Frosmoth

#874 Stonjourner

#875 Eiscue

#876 Indeedee

#878 Cufant

#879 Copperajah

#885 Dreepy

#886 Drakloak

#887 Dragapult

#888 Zacian (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #889 Zamazenta (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #890 Eternatus (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #891 Kubfu (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #892 Urshifu (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #893 Zarude (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #894 Regieleki (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #895 Regidrago (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #896 Glastrier (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #897 Spectrier (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #898 Calyrex (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #899 Wyrdeer (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #900 Kleavor (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #901 Ursaluna (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #902 Basculegion (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #903 Sneasler (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #904 Overqwil (Currently unavailable)

(Currently unavailable) #905 Enamorus (Currently unavailable)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2022