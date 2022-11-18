Are you wondering how to catch and evolve Dunsparce in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Finding, catching, and evolving a Dunsparce can be very challenging, but it doesn’t have to be if you know the correct steps. Dunsparce is a serpentine and insectoid hybrid Pokémon that first appeared in The Dunsparce Deception episode. Here is everything you need to know about catching and evolving Dunsparce in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Catch and Evolve Dunsparce in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

We have all the details you need to know about where the best spots to catch a Dunsaprce are, how to avoid the Dunsparce from running away and hiding forever, and the necessary steps to evolve a Dunsparce.

Where to Catch Dunsparce in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can locate the Dunsparce in their habitat shown above. We have personally run across Dunsparce in the following regions:

South Province: Areas two and four

West Province: Area one

How to Catch Dunsparce in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Once you locate a Dunsparce using the above instructions, you will need to be careful when approaching a Dunsparce because it will run away and hide, which means you lose the chance to catch it forever. You need to sneak up on them using the B button to avoid this.

How to Evolve Dunsparce in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Dunsparce will not evolve like a traditional Pokémon. Instead, you must level Dunsparce to level 32 until it learns the move, Hyper Drill. After learning Hyper Drill, your Dunsparce will evolve into the second segment form of Dudunsparce.

Note: if you accidentally tell your Dunsparce not to learn Hyper Drill, you can use the Remember the Move function.

Dunsparce Pokémon Entry Details

Dunsparce uses its hard tail to make its nest by boring holes into bedrock deep underground. The nest can reach lengths of over six miles.

Entry Number: 188

188 Weak: Fighting Type

Fighting Type Immune: Ghost

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022