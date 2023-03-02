Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Collecting every single item in Hogwarts Legacy might take you quite a while. From gathering all the Floo Flame locations to clearing the several side quests, it feels like the game never ends! One of the tougher ones to do is to find all the Landing Platforms in Hogwarts Legacy. Luckily, we can help you locate each one.

All Landing Platforms in Hogwarts Legacy

To make matters easier for you, we’ll break down where each platform is based on sections. Also, there are a total of 20 to find, which you can keep track of when fully zoomed out on your map or by specifically checking each sub-region. Landing platforms will be indicated as red dots on the maps.

North Ford Bog, Forbidden Forest, Hogsmeade Valley, and South Hogwarts Region

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In these northern regions of the Hogwarts map, there are a total of 6 platforms. They are broken down as follows:

North Ford Bog: 1

Hogsmeade Valley: 2

North Hogwarts Region: 2

South Hogwarts Region: 1

Hogwarts Valley, Feldcroft, South Sea Bog, and Coastal Cavern

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In the middle parts of the Hogwarts map, there are a total of 7 platforms. They are broken down as follows:

Hogwarts Valley: 3

Feldcroft Region: 4

Poidsear Coast, Marunweem Lake, Manor Cape, Cragcroftshire, and Clagmar Coast

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In the southern parts of the Hogwarts map, there are a total of 7 platforms. They are broken down as follows:

Poidsear Coast: 1

Marunweem Lake: 2

Manor Cape: 2

Cragcrosftshire: 1

Clagmar Coast: 1

Most of the entire map is accessible once you get far enough to unlock the broom or by unlocking your Hippogriff mount. However, from the Coastal Cavern region and below, you will have to manually go through the caves to reach the southern area of the map.

Luckily, once you reach Poidsear Coast, there will be Floo Flames you can activate to fast-travel to at a later time. Just know that enemies in the regions below will tend to have higher-leveled enemies. You can mostly avoid fights when flying, but engage when you have to. Otherwise, finding the platforms will become a bit tougher.

