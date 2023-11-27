All Lethal Company Scrap Values Listed

The main goal of Lethal Company is to collect scraps and sell them for money to make the company you work for happy. Some scraps are worth more than others, so we have compiled a list of all the scrap values in Lethal Company with this guide.
Every Scrap Value in Lethal Company
It’s important to remember that the value of scrap in Lethal Company can change every time you load into an area, although there is a range including a minimum and maximum value. In the grid below, you will find the complete list of scrap and the value you can expect when trading it.
|Name
|Value
|Air Horn
|68
|Apparatus
|80
|Bee Hive
|66 to 150
|Big Bolt
|20 to 32
|Bottles
|44 to 56
|Brass Bell
|48 to 80
|Candy
|10 to 40
|Cash Register
|102 to 160
|Chemical Jug
|32 to 85
|Clown Horn
|52 to 70
|Coffee Mug
|24 to 68
|Cookie Mold Pan
|12 to 40
|Dust Pan
|20 to 28
|Egg Beater
|12 to 43
|Fancy Lamp
|60 to 130
|Gold Bar
|108 to 210
|Golden Cup
|46 to 80
|Hair Brush
|20
|Hairdryer
|60 to 100
|Jar of Pickles
|36 to 60
|Keys
|3
|Large Axle
|44 to 52
|Laser Pointer
|32 to 100
|Magic 7 Ball
|36 to 70
|Magnifying Glass
|44 to 60
|Old Phone
|48 to 65
|Painting
|94 to 125
|Perfume Bottle
|48 to 100
|Pill Bottle
|16 to 37
|Plastic Fish
|28 to 40
|Player Body
|5
|Red Soda
|65 to 85
|Remote
|20 to 45
|Robot Toy
|56 to 88
|Rubber Ducky
|2 to 98
|Steering Wheel
|16 to 32
|Stop Sign
|20 to 48
|Tattered Metal Sheet
|10 to 22
|Tea Kettle
|32 to 56
|Teeth
|60 to 85
|Toothpaste
|16 to 48
|Toy Cube
|24 to 45
|Yield Sign
|24 to 32
|Wedding Ring
|58 to 79
|V-type Engine
|20 to 52
Keep in mind that some equipment in Lethal Company is beneficial to keep, and not everything should be sold — at least not immediately. Check out the equipment guide on the Attack of the Fanboy site to learn about each piece of equipment, what they do, and how to use them. You may find that you should keep one instead of selling.
How to Sell Items in Lethal Company
Now that you understand the value of all scraps in Lethal Company, it’s essential to know how to sell them and an easy way to access the shop whenever you please. Players have had trouble locating the shop mainly because the game has complex levels and moons to explore. Follow the steps below to access the store menu to start racking in some money.
- Take off in your ship and interact with the terminal on the right-hand side of the ship.
- Type “moons” and press enter.
- Type “the company building” and press enter.
- Type “confirm” and press enter.
- Exit the terminal and hold the joystick on the screen to the left.
That last step will officially land your ship, where you can then exit and head towards the store right outside. When you arrive at the shop, place the scrap you wish to sell on the counter and ring the bell several times to receive a paycheck for everything you have placed on the counter!
- This article was updated on November 27th, 2023