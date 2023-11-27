All Lethal Company Scrap Values Listed

Here are the values of all Scrap in Lethal Company.

November 27th, 2023 by Christian Bognar
Scrap List Lethal Company
The main goal of Lethal Company is to collect scraps and sell them for money to make the company you work for happy. Some scraps are worth more than others, so we have compiled a list of all the scrap values in Lethal Company with this guide.

Every Scrap Value in Lethal Company

It’s important to remember that the value of scrap in Lethal Company can change every time you load into an area, although there is a range including a minimum and maximum value. In the grid below, you will find the complete list of scrap and the value you can expect when trading it.

NameValue
Air Horn68
Apparatus80
Bee Hive66 to 150
Big Bolt20 to 32
Bottles44 to 56
Brass Bell48 to 80
Candy10 to 40
Cash Register102 to 160
Chemical Jug32 to 85
Clown Horn52 to 70
Coffee Mug24 to 68
Cookie Mold Pan12 to 40
Dust Pan20 to 28
Egg Beater12 to 43
Fancy Lamp60 to 130
Gold Bar108 to 210
Golden Cup46 to 80
Hair Brush20
Hairdryer60 to 100
Jar of Pickles36 to 60
Keys3
Large Axle44 to 52
Laser Pointer32 to 100
Magic 7 Ball36 to 70
Magnifying Glass44 to 60
Old Phone48 to 65
Painting94 to 125
Perfume Bottle48 to 100
Pill Bottle16 to 37
Plastic Fish28 to 40
Player Body5
Red Soda65 to 85
Remote20 to 45
Robot Toy56 to 88
Rubber Ducky2 to 98
Steering Wheel16 to 32
Stop Sign20 to 48
Tattered Metal Sheet10 to 22
Tea Kettle32 to 56
Teeth60 to 85
Toothpaste16 to 48
Toy Cube24 to 45
Yield Sign24 to 32
Wedding Ring58 to 79
V-type Engine20 to 52

Keep in mind that some equipment in Lethal Company is beneficial to keep, and not everything should be sold — at least not immediately. Check out the equipment guide on the Attack of the Fanboy site to learn about each piece of equipment, what they do, and how to use them. You may find that you should keep one instead of selling.

How to Sell Items in Lethal Company

Now that you understand the value of all scraps in Lethal Company, it’s essential to know how to sell them and an easy way to access the shop whenever you please. Players have had trouble locating the shop mainly because the game has complex levels and moons to explore. Follow the steps below to access the store menu to start racking in some money.

  1. Take off in your ship and interact with the terminal on the right-hand side of the ship.
  2. Type “moons” and press enter.
  3. Type “the company building” and press enter.
  4. Type “confirm” and press enter.
  5. Exit the terminal and hold the joystick on the screen to the left.

That last step will officially land your ship, where you can then exit and head towards the store right outside. When you arrive at the shop, place the scrap you wish to sell on the counter and ring the bell several times to receive a paycheck for everything you have placed on the counter!

