All Lethal Company Scrap Values Listed

Image: Zeekerss

The main goal of Lethal Company is to collect scraps and sell them for money to make the company you work for happy. Some scraps are worth more than others, so we have compiled a list of all the scrap values in Lethal Company with this guide.

Every Scrap Value in Lethal Company

It’s important to remember that the value of scrap in Lethal Company can change every time you load into an area, although there is a range including a minimum and maximum value. In the grid below, you will find the complete list of scrap and the value you can expect when trading it.

Name Value Air Horn 68 Apparatus 80 Bee Hive 66 to 150 Big Bolt 20 to 32 Bottles 44 to 56 Brass Bell 48 to 80 Candy 10 to 40 Cash Register 102 to 160 Chemical Jug 32 to 85 Clown Horn 52 to 70 Coffee Mug 24 to 68 Cookie Mold Pan 12 to 40 Dust Pan 20 to 28 Egg Beater 12 to 43 Fancy Lamp 60 to 130 Gold Bar 108 to 210 Golden Cup 46 to 80 Hair Brush 20 Hairdryer 60 to 100 Jar of Pickles 36 to 60 Keys 3 Large Axle 44 to 52 Laser Pointer 32 to 100 Magic 7 Ball 36 to 70 Magnifying Glass 44 to 60 Old Phone 48 to 65 Painting 94 to 125 Perfume Bottle 48 to 100 Pill Bottle 16 to 37 Plastic Fish 28 to 40 Player Body 5 Red Soda 65 to 85 Remote 20 to 45 Robot Toy 56 to 88 Rubber Ducky 2 to 98 Steering Wheel 16 to 32 Stop Sign 20 to 48 Tattered Metal Sheet 10 to 22 Tea Kettle 32 to 56 Teeth 60 to 85 Toothpaste 16 to 48 Toy Cube 24 to 45 Yield Sign 24 to 32 Wedding Ring 58 to 79 V-type Engine 20 to 52

Keep in mind that some equipment in Lethal Company is beneficial to keep, and not everything should be sold — at least not immediately. Check out the equipment guide on the Attack of the Fanboy site to learn about each piece of equipment, what they do, and how to use them. You may find that you should keep one instead of selling.

How to Sell Items in Lethal Company

Now that you understand the value of all scraps in Lethal Company, it’s essential to know how to sell them and an easy way to access the shop whenever you please. Players have had trouble locating the shop mainly because the game has complex levels and moons to explore. Follow the steps below to access the store menu to start racking in some money.

Take off in your ship and interact with the terminal on the right-hand side of the ship. Type “moons” and press enter. Type “the company building” and press enter. Type “confirm” and press enter. Exit the terminal and hold the joystick on the screen to the left.

That last step will officially land your ship, where you can then exit and head towards the store right outside. When you arrive at the shop, place the scrap you wish to sell on the counter and ring the bell several times to receive a paycheck for everything you have placed on the counter!

- This article was updated on November 27th, 2023