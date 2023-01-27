Are you wondering where all 12 Marker Fragment locations in Dead Space Remake are so you can view the alternate ending? Marker Fragments will appear once you beat the campaign for the first time and start a new playthrough using New Game Plus. You can collect the Marker Fragment locations at any time as long as you do not board the shuttle at the end of the game. This gives you some freedom on how you want to find them based on your preference. Here are all 12 Marker Fragment locations in Dead Space Remake, so you can easily find them during your New Game Plus playthrough.

All 12 Marker Fragment Locations in Dead Space Remake

Here are the locations of all 12 Marker Fragment Locations and a brief description of where to find them.

Chapter 1 Marker Fragment Location

The first Marker Fragment location is on a bookshelf in the Maintenance Bay Office. This is the same room where you obtain the Data Board.

Chapter 2 Marker Fragment Location

You will find the second Marker Fragment inside the office of Dr. T Kyne, Chief Science Officer. You will need to use your Kinesis Module to move the shelves to gain access to the hidden room.

Chapter 3 Marker Fragment Location

You will find the third Marker Fragment near the Power Sub-Station 03 sign. It will be tucked away next to a bench.

Chapter 4 Marker Fragment Location

You will find the fourth Marker Fragment location sitting next to a lamp on the ground in the break room by the bridge.

Chapter 5 Marker Fragment Locations

When you override the lockdown, you will find the fifth Marker Fragment sitting on Dr. Mercer’s desk in his office.

After freezing the Hunter in the Cryogenics room, you will find the sixth Marker Fragment on top of the cryo chamber.

Chapter 6 Marker Fragment Location

You will find the seventh Marker Fragment in the room’s northwest corner. You must turn off the room’s gravity and grab it with your Kinesis Module to get this one.

Chapter 7 Marker Fragment Location

You will find the eighth Marker Fragment on a shelf inside the Mineral Samples room. You will need Security Clearance Level 3 to unlock the door leading into this room.

Chapter 8 Marker Fragment Location

You will find the ninth Marker Fragment inside a hole filled with Necromorph infestation. The hole is located in the Communications Array area of the Communications Hub.

Chapter 10 Marker Fragment Locations

You will find the tenth Marker Fragment sitting on the desk of the Deluxe Shift Bunks.

The eleventh Marker Fragment is sitting on one of the Inquiry Desks. This same desk will also contain a log on it.

Chapter 11 Marker Fragment Location

You will find the twelfth Marker Fragment on a shelf in Tram Control, located in the southeast.

Where Do I Take Marker Fragments in Dead Space Remake?

Once you have obtained all 12 Marker Fragments, you will need to take them to a table with 12 candles. This table is in Captain B. Mathius’ quarters inside the Executive Quarter. Once there, you will be prompted to activate the candles. You will obtain the alternative ending once done.

Note: Make sure you do this before boarding the shuttle that head’s to the planet’s surface because there is no way to come back once done.

Dead Space Remake is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 27th, 2023