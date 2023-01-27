Are you wondering if the Dead Space Remake has Denuvo so you can decide to purchase the game or not? Denuvo is a very controversial anti-tampering and ant-cheat software that has split gamers worldwide. While it is supposed to protect the work of game developers and publishers, it has created a debate for a few reasons. Here is everything you need to know about whether the Dead Space Remake has Denuvo and why some gamers distrust it due to how it functions.

Does the Dead Space Remake have Denuvo?

Yes, the Dead Space Remake does have Denuvo. The developers have confirmed that the Steam version is different from the Electronic Arts version because the Steam version will still use Denuvo but without the EA DRM. In addition, the Steam version does not need the EA app / Origin client or accounts, making this version of the game a bit friendlier. Still, its inclusion of Denuvo will make some fans concerned about how it works.

What is Denuvo?

Deenuvo is an anti-tamper software that prevents people from being able to crack and pirate the game. Denuvo is becoming more common, especially in Triple-A games, from more prominent companies like Electronic Arts, which uses it with most of their recent games. Denuvo works by analyzing game files and tools on a user’s computer. If it detects anything considered breaking the anti-tamper software, it then creates a user fingerprint and sends it to the game developer.

Denuvo uses kernel-level drivers, which means it has full access and privileges to your computer. This is one of the main complaints from users because it is a huge privacy concern since it can access anything it wants, which can be a massive exploit if fallen into the wrong hands. The other reason gamers hate Denuvo is the possible issues with the performance in the games that use it. While there is no official evidence or examples of users having their data stolen or the performance of games suffering, it is something to think about.

Dead Space Remake is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 27th, 2023