All MC Championship 24 Teams and Players

Minecraft always has a lot of player-created activities and events going on and NoxCrew tends to be the leader in creating amazing content for people to enjoy watching or playing. The Minecraft Championship is one such event and it is going to be happening extremely soon. The MC Championship 24 is right around the corner and will be streamed on August 20, 2022. Of course, Minecraft fans may be wanting to know the MC Championship 24 teams and players before the event occurs and this article will have you covered by giving you all of that information.

MC Championship 24 Teams and Players

There are ten specific teams for the event and these all consist of various players. It will be a thrill watching everyone compete against each other and taking part in the wonderful games on offer. The teams and players are as follows:

Red Rabbits:

Wilbur Soot

Ranboo

Purpled

CaptainPuffy

Aqua Axolotls:

Smallishbeans

GoodTimesWithScar

Fruitberries

Cubfan135

Purple Pandas:

Illumina

Michaelmcchill

Ryguyrocky

Krinios

Pink Parrots:

Captain Sparklez

Ph1LzA

InTheLittleWood

Ant Venom

Green Geckos:

TapL

OrionSound

GeminiTay

5up

Orange Ocelots:

TommyInnit

HBomb94

Tubbo

JackManifoldTV

Lime Llamas:

Shubble

Krtzyy

Seapeekay

Smajor1995

Cyan Coyotes:

Hannahxxrose

Jojosolos

PearlescentMoon

Aimsey

Blue Bats:

Sylvee

Sapnap

GeeNelly

FoolishGamers

Yellow Yaks:

Skeppy

GeorgeNotFound

Dream

BadBoyHalo

As can be observed above, there are certainly a lot of varied teams and it’s going to be an exciting competition happening within a few days. Of course, with the MCC nearly here, many will be thinking about the MCC Island which the launch games were recently revealed for. There are a lot of brilliant activities happening with the NoxCrew and as the years go on we will likely continue to have these events and activities keep showing up for fans across the world.

Minecraft is available at this very moment and is playable for the following platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, mobile devices, and many other platforms.

- This article was updated on August 18th, 2022