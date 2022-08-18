All MC Championship 24 Teams and Players

Minecraft always has a lot of player-created activities and events going on and NoxCrew tends to be the leader in creating amazing content for people to enjoy watching or playing. The Minecraft Championship is one such event and it is going to be happening extremely soon. The MC Championship 24 is right around the corner and will be streamed on August 20, 2022. Of course, Minecraft fans may be wanting to know the MC Championship 24 teams and players before the event occurs and this article will have you covered by giving you all of that information.
MC Championship 24 Teams and Players
There are ten specific teams for the event and these all consist of various players. It will be a thrill watching everyone compete against each other and taking part in the wonderful games on offer. The teams and players are as follows:
Red Rabbits:
- Wilbur Soot
- Ranboo
- Purpled
- CaptainPuffy
Aqua Axolotls:
- Smallishbeans
- GoodTimesWithScar
- Fruitberries
- Cubfan135
Purple Pandas:
- Illumina
- Michaelmcchill
- Ryguyrocky
- Krinios
Pink Parrots:
- Captain Sparklez
- Ph1LzA
- InTheLittleWood
- Ant Venom
Green Geckos:
- TapL
- OrionSound
- GeminiTay
- 5up
Orange Ocelots:
- TommyInnit
- HBomb94
- Tubbo
- JackManifoldTV
Lime Llamas:
- Shubble
- Krtzyy
- Seapeekay
- Smajor1995
Cyan Coyotes:
- Hannahxxrose
- Jojosolos
- PearlescentMoon
- Aimsey
Blue Bats:
- Sylvee
- Sapnap
- GeeNelly
- FoolishGamers
Yellow Yaks:
- Skeppy
- GeorgeNotFound
- Dream
- BadBoyHalo
As can be observed above, there are certainly a lot of varied teams and it’s going to be an exciting competition happening within a few days. Of course, with the MCC nearly here, many will be thinking about the MCC Island which the launch games were recently revealed for. There are a lot of brilliant activities happening with the NoxCrew and as the years go on we will likely continue to have these events and activities keep showing up for fans across the world.
Minecraft is available at this very moment and is playable for the following platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, mobile devices, and many other platforms.
- This article was updated on August 18th, 2022