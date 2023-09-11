All NBA 2K24 2KTV Answers (Episode 1)

Image: 2K

With a new NBA 2K game available comes a whole new 2KTV to participate in. Episode one is available now, and it stars Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning. If you want to maximize the amount of VC, otherwise known as virtual currency, during the 2KTV event, you will want to know the answers to all the questions. This guide will provide all NBA 2K24 2KTV answers for episode 1.

All Answers for NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode One

Episode one for NBA 2K24 2KTV has a total of fifteen questions. These questions are tough, especially for those who don’t play the game religiously or know much about the sport. Check out all the answers for episode one of NBA 2K24 2KTV below!

Question Answer What season of 2KTV is Tipping Off With This Episode? 10 How many times has Kobe Bryant been on the cover of an NBA game? 4 In what year did Kobe Bryant score 6 points in three quarters? 2005 How many times did Kobe Bryant make an All-Star team? 18 In what year did Kobe Bryant win his only MVP award? 2008 How many affiliations can you choose from in NBA 2K24? 2 What new features are part of Streetball in NBA 2K24? All of these How many badges were added to NBA 2K24? 24 Where is the newest location to watch 2KTV in MyCareer? The Locker Room What can you use to reduce your badges from dropping below a certain level? Badge Floor Which of the following game modes are you looking forward to playing in NBA 2K24? Any What myTEAM game mode features a salary limit for your lineup? Salary Cap Which MyTEAM card can you earn by reaching level 40 in season 1? Kyrie Irving Where can you go to directly acquire the players you want in MyTEAM? Player Market Who is on the cover of the WNBA edition of NBA 2K24? Sabrina Ionescu

Answering each answer correctly will reward you with around 200 to 300 VC. In other words, you can earn about 3600 VC per episode, which is a good amount!

What is VC Used for In NBA 2K24?

VC is the official in-game currency of NBA 2K24 and can be used for various in-game purchases. To start, you can use VC to purchase apparel and signature animation packages in the MyCareer Mode and open new packs in MyTeam mode.

Outside of 2KTV, there are other ways to acquire VC. Players can get VC by playing online matches or progressing through the MyCareer storyline. Additionally, players can purchase VC with real-world money, although it can be costly.

This article was updated on September 11th, 2023