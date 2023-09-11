All NBA 2K24 Difficulty Modes Explained

What are the difficulty options in NBA 2K24 and how do you change them?

September 11th, 2023 by Noah Nelson
Image: 2K Sports

NBA 2K24 has a lot going on and it can be easy to miss where the difficulty settings are. The difficulty settings in NBA 2K24 directly impact how challenging MyCAREER is and how much VC and MyPOINTS you get. Without further adieu, here are all the difficulty options in NBA 2K24 explained.

Related: NBA 2K24’s New Badge System Explained | How to Unlock and Upgrade

Which Difficulty Should You Pick in NBA 2K24?

There are six difficulties in NBA 2K24. The difficulties are Rookie, Semi-Pro, Pro, All-Star, Superstar, and Hall of Fame. Here’s how the difficulties are different.

  • Rookie – Very easy difficulty. 30% of VC and MyPOINTS
  • Semi-Pro – Easy difficulty. 60% of VC and MyPOINTS
  • Pro – Normal difficulty. 100% of VC and MyPOINTS
  • All-Star – Hard difficulty. 120% of VC and MyPOINTS
  • Superstar – Very hard difficulty. 140% of VC and MyPOINTS
  • Hall of Fame – Extremely hard difficulty. 160% of VC and MyPOINTS

If you are new to NBA 2K24, I recommend playing on the Rookie or Semi-Pro difficulties. Once you get your feet wet and get a good grasp of how to play, you can bump the difficulty up to give yourself a challenge.

If you are a returning NBA 2K player, I recommend playing All-Star or Superstar. If you want the highest challenge with the best rewards, try Hall of Fame and see if you’re MVP material.

How to Change Difficulty in NBA 2K24

Though you’ll choose your difficulty option at the start of the game, you can always change your difficulty later on.

To change the difficulty in NBA 2K24, open the menu and scroll to “Options/Quit.” Once there, scroll down and select “Settings.” The first option you see is game difficulty which is where you can increase or decrease the difficulty.

Now that you know what difficulty you should try in NBA 2K24, you need to learn some pro tips. I suggest you read our NBA 2K24 timing stability guide to always sink your jump shots.

- This article was updated on September 11th, 2023

About The Author

Avatar photo

From his early days of blog-style music, movie, and game reviews to working as the Esports Writer at Coastline Community College, Noah Nelson now works fulltime as a Staff Writer for Attack of the Fanboy and PC Invasion. He has been helping gamers everywhere with Destiny 2 god rolls, Warzone 2 DMZ missions, and collectibles in any indie game for over a year and a half. His Bachelor's Degree in English Rhetoric and Composition with a minor in Journalism from CSULB has shaped him to be a strong writer and editor. His fondest gaming memory is playing Sly Cooper 2 after begging his mom (for hours) to play it before his birthday and he still cries myself to sleep remembering the time he accidentally saved over his 99% completion save file in Kingdom Hearts 2.

More Stories by Noah Nelson

More on Attack of the Fanboy :