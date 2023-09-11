All NBA 2K24 Difficulty Modes Explained

Image: 2K Sports

NBA 2K24 has a lot going on and it can be easy to miss where the difficulty settings are. The difficulty settings in NBA 2K24 directly impact how challenging MyCAREER is and how much VC and MyPOINTS you get. Without further adieu, here are all the difficulty options in NBA 2K24 explained.

Which Difficulty Should You Pick in NBA 2K24?

There are six difficulties in NBA 2K24. The difficulties are Rookie, Semi-Pro, Pro, All-Star, Superstar, and Hall of Fame. Here’s how the difficulties are different.

Rookie – Very easy difficulty. 30% of VC and MyPOINTS

– Very easy difficulty. 30% of VC and MyPOINTS Semi-Pro – Easy difficulty. 60% of VC and MyPOINTS

– Easy difficulty. 60% of VC and MyPOINTS Pro – Normal difficulty. 100% of VC and MyPOINTS

– Normal difficulty. 100% of VC and MyPOINTS All-Star – Hard difficulty. 120% of VC and MyPOINTS

– Hard difficulty. 120% of VC and MyPOINTS Superstar – Very hard difficulty. 140% of VC and MyPOINTS

– Very hard difficulty. 140% of VC and MyPOINTS Hall of Fame – Extremely hard difficulty. 160% of VC and MyPOINTS

If you are new to NBA 2K24, I recommend playing on the Rookie or Semi-Pro difficulties. Once you get your feet wet and get a good grasp of how to play, you can bump the difficulty up to give yourself a challenge.

If you are a returning NBA 2K player, I recommend playing All-Star or Superstar. If you want the highest challenge with the best rewards, try Hall of Fame and see if you’re MVP material.

How to Change Difficulty in NBA 2K24

Though you’ll choose your difficulty option at the start of the game, you can always change your difficulty later on.

To change the difficulty in NBA 2K24, open the menu and scroll to “Options/Quit.” Once there, scroll down and select “Settings.” The first option you see is game difficulty which is where you can increase or decrease the difficulty.

Now that you know what difficulty you should try in NBA 2K24, you need to learn some pro tips. I suggest you read our NBA 2K24 timing stability guide to always sink your jump shots.

- This article was updated on September 11th, 2023