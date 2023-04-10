All Original MW2 Maps from 2009 – All OG Modern Warfare Maps

Image: Infinity Ward

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has brought us Warzone 2 with its new map Al Mazrah and new multiplayer maps to play in the classic modes such as Team Deathmatch, Domination, etc. However, fans want the classic maps from the original version of Modern Warfare 2 — released in 2009. With so many classic maps in the original edition, let’s reminisce and look at a list of all the OG maps that made MW2 one of the best multiplayer games of the past.

All Original Modern Warfare 2 Maps From 2009

The first list below consists of all the original maps from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and after, you will find the later added DLC map packages that include ten new maps. These DLC packages are called the “Stimulus Package” and “Resurgence Package.”

All Original Maps

Afghan

Derail

Estate

Favela

Highrise

Invasion

Karachi

Quarry

Rundown

Rust

Scrapyard

Skidrow

Sub Base

Terminal

Underpass

Wasteland

Stimulus Package DLC

Bailout

Crash

Overgrown

Salvage

Storm

Resurgence Package DLC

Carnival

Trailer Park

Fuel

Vacant

Strike

Will the Original Maps Come to the New Edition of Modern Warfare 2?

There have been recent rumors of all these maps becoming available in future DLC by Infinity Ward. According to a reliable leaker TheGhostofHope on Twitter, in 2022 he mentioned whisperings from a “trustworthy source” that Infinity Ward plans to bring all the OG maps back into the game. It could very well be second-year content. We are now in the second year of the new Modern Warfare 2, so we won’t have to wait long to see if this is true.

🚨 MORE NEWS 🚨



To celebrate 20 years of Call Of Duty, a PAID "greatest hits map pack" is in development. On top of MW2 (2009) maps, these would also include other classic maps from Infinity Ward, Treyarch & Sledgehammer's catalogue. Meant to be released for MWII Year 2. https://t.co/Prtn1kAIqn — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) October 5, 2022

Even if these maps came periodically, it would give players much to look forward to throughout 2023. TheGhostOfHope claims that this will come as a “Greatest Hits Map Pack,” including top hits from all developer’s catalogs — even maps not in Modern Warfare 2. But the players want the hits from OG MW2, which include classics such as Terminal and Highrise, both recently found by players in spectator mode during a 6v6 battle.

- This article was updated on April 10th, 2023