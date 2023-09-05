All 11 Outer Automata Lost Relic Locations in NIKKE

Image: Level Infinite

The Outer Automata event is here for Goddess of Victory: NIKKE and players can find several Lost Relics hidden throughout the new event area to unlock music, event currency, and gems. If you’re trying to pull for 2B, Pascal, or A2 during the event period, the additional currency will give you a nice head start. New Lost Relics will appear throughout the event period, so check back often to see where the new locations are when daily updates occur.

Lost Relics

Currently, there are 11 Lost Relics to find in the Outer Automata event. They’re all pretty easy to find, and you can check their exact locations marked on the map below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Here’s a list of what each of the Lost Relics will reward you with.

Lost Relic #1: 50 Event Currency

50 Event Currency Lost Relic #2: 50 Event Currency

50 Event Currency Lost Relic #3: 50 Gems

50 Gems Lost Relic #4: 50 Event Currency

50 Event Currency Lost Relic #5: 50 Event Currency

50 Event Currency Lost Relic #6: River – Automata (Music)

River – Automata (Music) Lost Relic #7: 50 Event Currency

50 Event Currency Lost Relic #8: Shadows – Automata (Music)

Shadows – Automata (Music) Lost Relic #9: 50 Gems

50 Gems Lost Relic #10: 50 Event Currency

50 Event Currency Lost Relic #11: Oblivion – Automata (Music)

Currently, collecting all of the Outer Automata Lost Relics will net you 300 event currency, 100 gems, and 3 music tracks. You can collect them all even before starting the first event mission.

Related: NIKKE x Nier Event: How to Get 2B and A2

The Outer Automata event will be live in Goddess of Victory: NIKKE until September 28, 2023, so there’s plenty of time to grab these Lost Relics and pull for new SSR characters 2B and A2. 2B is a Defender that wields an assault rifle that deals fire damage, while A2 is an attacker that uses a rocket launcher that deals fire damage. Just like the Chainsaw Man collab, this event is unlikely to return after it ends, so make sure you’ve gotten everything you want before the end of the month.

- This article was updated on September 5th, 2023