Here is everything you need to know about the Chainsaw Man x NIKKE collaboration so you can unlock your favorite Chainsaw Man characters in the popular sci-fi RPG shooter. You can unlock popular characters for a limited time and receive daily login bonuses related to the hit manga and anime series.

If you ever wanted to play as any of the most influential female characters for Chainsaw Man, now is your chance. They will join the rosters of NIKKE through a special limited-time recruitment that ends when the collaboration event does. Don’t worry, though. We have everything you need to know about the Chainsaw Man x NIKKE collaboration, so you don’t miss out on this devilishly fun event.

Chainsaw Man x NIKKE Collaboration

You can unlock the following three Chainsaw Man characters in NIKKE until the event ends on March 15, 2023:

Makima (Rank SSR): You can obtain her through a limited time recruitment banner

Power (Rank SSR): You can obtain her through a limited time recruitment banner

Himeno (Rank SR): Achieved as a reward for the 14-day login event that occurs during the collaboration event

As part of the collaboration event and the three new Chainsaw Man characters, you will see a new manufacturer called Abnormal, special equipment, bond gifts, and recycling rooms specific to them.

NIKKE Daily Login Bonus

Daily Login Bonuses started on February 22nd and will go until March 15th. You will receive bonuses like an Abnormal Annual Ticket and Growth Set. The remaining bonus track shown in the picture above will include the special items for the Abnormal manufacturer created to accommodate the three new characters.

Chainsaw Man Collaboration Event Sweepstakes

There will also be several sweepstakes happening during the collaboration event. The first is your chance to earn a Chainsaw Man key chain set. The winner will be chosen at the end of the collaboration event. You can enter to win by following these instructions:

Follow @NIKKE_en RT this post

The second sweepstakes happening is the Himeno VO Mariya Ise autograph giveaway. This sweepstake runs until March 4th and winners will be chosen within seven days after the drawing takes place. You can enter to win by following these instructions:

Follow @NIKKE_en RT this post

- This article was updated on March 1st, 2023