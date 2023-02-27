All Path Actions in Octopath Traveler 2, Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Octopath Traveler 2 expands upon the formula beautifully executed in the 2018 predecessor. The game features 8 playable characters who have a variety of flexible roles while having specific skills they can perform to interact with the world around them. These skills are called Path Actions in Octopath Traveler 2, and while they were greater in number, they serve similar purposes to those in the original.

What Are All of the Path Actions in Octopath Traveler 2?

There are 16 Path Actions, doubling the amount from the original game, split into 8 usable during the daytime, and 8 in the nighttime in Octopath Traveler 2. These actions follow a similar template to the original game but offer more freedom for the player to complete quests related to these actions however they wish. The Path Actions are listed below, categorized by Day and Night, their users, and corresponding effects:

Daytime Path Actions

Allure — Agnea Bring townspeople with you and into battle, but attempts have a chance of failing.

Challenge — Hikari Challenge townspeople to 1v1 combat, gain Learned Skills based on who you fight, and move them out of your way after victory.

Guide — Temenos Bring townspeople with you and into battle, but your level must be high enough.

Inquire — Castti Gain information from townspeople, but attempts have a certain chance to fail.

Provoke — Ochette Challenge townspeople to 1v1 combat and move them out of the way if you win, but if you lose your reputation in town lowers.

Purchase — Partitio Purchase items from townspeople, often at a lower price and not found at stores.

Scrutinize — Osvald Gain information from townspeople has a chance to fail. Failure can damage your reputation in town.

Steal — Throné Take items from townspeople, has a chance to fail. Failure can damage your reputation in town.



Nighttime Path Actions

Ambush — Throné Knock townspeople unconscious and move them out of the way, but your level must be high enough.

Befriend — Ochette Bring townspeople with you and into battle, but you must offer their required item to proceed.

Bribe — Hikari Gain information from townspeople, but you will have to pay them.

Coerce — Temenos Gain information from townspeople, but you must first beat them in 1v1 combat.

Entreat — Agnea Gain items from townspeople, but your level must be high enough.

Hire — Partitio Bring townspeople with you and into battle, but you will have to pay them.

Mug — Osvald Gain items from townspeople, but you must first beat them in 1v1 combat.

Soothe — Castti Cure ailments and knock townspeople unconscious, moving them out of the way, but you must offer their required item to proceed.



Why Are There Different Path Actions with Similar Results in the Game?

The different Path Actions offer greater flexibility to play the game how you wish without having to resort to recruiting too many characters or going out of your way. This adds flavor to your playthrough. You can get through any given challenge however you wish, whether it’s drugging lighthouse guards or beating people up to get their best jokes.

Path Actions represent how you choose to interact with obstacles, allies, and assets along your path in Octopath Traveler 2. Choose your preferred style, and stay wary of any consequences.

