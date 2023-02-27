How to Complete Wanted: A Good Joke Quest in Octopath Traveler 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Octopath Traveler 2 is a delightful 16-bit-style HD-2D roleplaying game with a sophisticated job system. It’s got plenty of opportunities for you to interact with the game’s world using its 8 playable characters and numerous tangible benefits for each approach. Early in your playthrough, you’ll encounter missions that test your knowledge of their abilities, including one quest called “Wanted: A Good Joke” in Octopath Traveler 2. While it’s unusual to go hunting for jokes instead of monsters in a JRPG, the trick is knowing how to find them.

Who Do You Need to Complete “Wanted: A Good Joke” Quest in Octopath Traveler 2?

There are 4 characters you can use to talk to the townspeople for the Wanted: A Good Joke quest, using their information-gathering Path Actions, listed below:

Castti — Inquire (Day)

Hikari — Bribe (Night)

Osvald — Scrutinize (Day)

Temenos — Coerce (Night)

Castti is usually more than enough as there’s no risk to taking her approach, and the level threshold is extremely low for Inquire in Oresrush, the setting of the quest. Osvald, however, uses a luck-based system for Scrutinize, with potentially bad consequences if you get a bad roll. Hikari uses Bribe, which can be cheap in these instances, while Temenos uses Coerce, the funniest option because you’re beating somebody up until they tell you their best joke.

Who Do You Have to Talk to for Wanted: A Good Joke?

Once you get the quest by talking to Joe in Oresrush, your information-gathering Path Actions on the following:

Harry (rear left side of the inn next to some stairs)

Nikki (balcony of the inn, accessible via stairs near Harry)

Ned (inside tavern at top-right, at the left table inside)

You’ll gain three jokes, namely “Nikki’s Special Joke”, “Harry’s Self-Deprecating Joke”, and “Ned’s Romantic Advice.” Speak to Joe once you have them to trigger an amusing, yet wholesome exchange with a local woman to get her to laugh. You’ll get 3500 Leaves and an Invigorating Nut (M) as a reward.

