Who is the Best Character to Start with in Octopath Traveler 2?

Octopath Traveler 2 continues the gameplay formula of the original 2018 JRPG but swaps out for a new cast of 8 playable characters. While this seems fairly cut-and-dry, there are some noticeable differences in how the characters are played and their distinctive abilities. Naturally, you’re encouraged to meet and recruit them all, but for those just starting, it’s important to choose an experience that won’t alienate you with too many tricky mechanics if you’re a casual player. So it boils down to choosing the best character to start with in Octopath Traveler 2.

Best Character to Start Your Playthrough of Octopath Traveler 2

Hikari, the Warrior, is the simplest choice for your starting character, as his mechanics are among the most basic, sturdy, and approachable ones to get yourself familiar with the game. If you’ve not played an Octopath game before, especially if you’re playing on PlayStation, chances are you’ll need to get familiar with the game’s mechanics. One of these is understanding weapon and attack effectiveness against enemies, and that’s all Hikari is at the start of the game, showing you how to break down the enemy’s guard with swords and spears.

Beyond this, however, it’s also a strategic choice, as you’ll be near other valuable allies to recruit. Hikari is one of the most straightforward characters to learn in combat. His Path Action is also simple, the Challenge, allowing you to duel characters you encounter (essentially enter battle like any other enemy.) This also teaches you other valuable skills in combat to make your battles flexible, and opens your options up for experimentation while keeping it simple.

Once that is out of the way, you can meet your allies. One of the most important allies, who is a bit more difficult to master, is the Apothecary, Castti, in the town just to the east. This option adds a valuable healing dynamic along with other remedies to keep your party healed and unhindered in battle.

You can reasonably choose other starting characters or take other routes, but Hikari as your base will make your starting hours approachable.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2023