Octopath Traveler 2 on Switch vs. PS5: What Are the Differences?

Octopath Traveler 2 is out now, and not just a timed exclusive on the Switch this time around. On top of the release for Nintendo Switch, this time the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC versions are available on the same day, February 24, 2023. For those playing on a console and having options between the Switch and the PS5 though, you might be wondering what some of the key differences are for Octopath Traveler 2.

Differences Between PS5 and Nintendo Switch for Octopath Traveler 2

Much like the previous game, Octopath Traveler 2 only runs at 30fps on the Switch with the lowest graphical settings compared to the PS5 version. Comparatively, the PS5 version, along with the PS4 version, runs at a smooth 60fps. However, even the PS4 version lacks some of the upgraded features available to PS5 players, such as:

Improved texture filtering on PS5 compared to other consoles.

Noticeable differences in dynamic lighting and post-processing for the PS5 version.

The PS5 version also has haptic feedback instead of HD rumble, enhancing immersion further.

Shapes, backgrounds, and overall image resolution are sharper on the PS5 version than on the Switch.

What Does the Switch Have that the PS5 Doesn’t?

The main angle here is the portability aspect. The Switch, especially on the new OLED console, has a fantastic portable experience simply not available on the PS5, albeit with a weaker resolution when handheld vs. docked. The limited graphical features aren’t enough to be a dealbreaker, and you’ll only notice when you put the two side by side, as your experience won’t be hampered just by playing the Switch version.

Just don’t ask the PC players who are testing it out on their Steam Decks, that just further complicates the question. The Switch can’t compete with the PC 4K 120fps capabilities, nor can it compete with the power of the Steam Deck, except with its price point. The Steam Deck lacks the OLED screen but has greater options for graphics and a higher frame rate, although you’ll want to turn some down to preserve battery life, the other key disadvantage the Steam Deck has to the Switch.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2023