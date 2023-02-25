Where Do You Get More Slumber Sage in Octopath Traveler 2?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Octopath Traveler 2 introduces a new cast of characters to fall in love with in the 16-bit-style HD-2D game from Square Enix and Acquire. The formula has seen a few extra tweaks since the 2018 original game, including some fascinating twists on the original mechanics. But if you’re playing through Castti’s story, you’ll be getting familiar with ways in which you can soothe patients during your travels. You’ll need to put one person guarding a lighthouse in town to sleep, and to do so, you’ll need at least one spare Slumber Sage in Octopath Traveler 2.

Where to Get Slumber Sage to Unlock the Lighthouse in Octopath Traveler 2

There are several extra Slumber Sage guaranteed in chests in the following region:

Toto’haha

Brightlands

Leaflands

Crestlands

Of these, the simplest place to find the region’s chest containing one Slumber Sage is Toto’haha, reachable from Castti’s Canalbrine port after you complete her first chapter. Simply pay the 1000 Leaves, after which you’ll dock at the beach, and go east until you find a small island with a palm tree and a chest with your Slumber Sage. Fast Travel to Canalbrine and go to the lighthouse.

Beyond this, you can find another Slumber Sage quickly in the Leaflands, where you meet Agnea, to the northwest. Just upon entering the region from the Wildlands, go north past the sign and save point, to reach the Eastern Cropdale Trail. Continue north to reach a bridge crossing a stream to a white fence with a gate, through which is the chest containing your Slumber Sage.

These two above options are the quickest spots after meeting Castti to find the item. Now take it and go straight to the lighthouse, to claim your prize.

What’s in the Lighthouse?

Go to the town lighthouse keeper and give him the Slumber Sage. Your reward for this is inside, up the ladder. Inside a chest at the top is the Woodcutter’s Great Axe, a weapon with improved Critical and Physical Attack for your Apothecary, Castti. Don’t wait too long to do this though, as you’ll find it gets outclassed quickly. It’s best to get into this lighthouse when you start your playthrough, or when you begin Castti’s part of the journey at least.

- This article was updated on February 25th, 2023