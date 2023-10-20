All Piranha Plants on Parade Flower Coin, Wonder Seed, and Secret Locations in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a simple 2D platformer on the surface, but each of its courses is packed with collectible Flower Coins, Wonder Seeds, and secrets to discover. Even if you think you’ve fully completed a course, there are probably secret exits and Wonder Seeds that you missed on your first few runs.

Fully completing a course will net you bonus coins and Wonder Seeds, so there’s a huge benefit to combing every level as thoroughly as possible. There’s a lot to miss in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, so this guide will show you where to find every 10 Flower Coin, Wonder Seed, and secret in the Piranha Plants on Parade level.

All Flower Coin, Wonder Seeds, and Secrets in Piranha Plants on Parade

Piranha Plants on Parade is home to 3 Flower Coins, 3 Wonder Seeds, 2 secret blocks, and a secret exit.

Related: Best Character for Beginners in Super Mario Bros Wonder

Flower Coin #1

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The first 10 Flower Coin is located in the background at the very beginning of the level. Proceed to the right until you reach a long red warp pipe and a talking flower that says it wonders if you can get over there. Use the red warp pipe to warp into the background and then proceed to the left to collect the Flower Coin.

Flower Coin #2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The second Flower Coin is located in plain sight halfway through the course. Before the second checkpoint, there’s a talking flower that comments on the strange walking Piranha Plants in this level. The Wonder Coin is sitting on the note block bridge nearby.

Flower Coin #3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The third and final 10 Flower Coin is located near the end of the course during the Piranha Plants’ song. Carefully dodge the Piranha Plants hanging from the ceiling to grab it.

Wonder Seed #1

The first Wonder Seed is located in plain sight near the end of the course after the Piranha Plants’ song ends. It’s impossible to miss unless you deliberately jump over it.

Related: All Power-ups and Wonder Flower Forms in Super Mario Bros Wonder

Wonder Seed #2

The second Wonder Seed is rewarded for clearing the course normally. Just proceed to the end and jump onto the flagpole to receive it.

Secret #1

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The first secret in Piranha Plants on Parade is a hidden Luigi block located near the start of the course. Before grabbing the second Flower Coin, use the note block bridge to jump and hit the invisible block tucked in the corner shown above.

Secret #2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The next Piranha Plants on Parade secret is a hidden Yoshi block located near the end of the course. Right after the Piranha Plants finish their song, continue to the right until you find a talking flower and a large Piranha Plant that emerges from a green warp pipe. Avoid the Piranha Plant and walk to the warp pipe, then jump up into the corner to reveal the invisible block.

Secret Exit

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The secret exit in Piranha Plants on Parade is accessible right after the Piranha Plants finish their musical number. Right after collecting the first Wonder Seed, turn around and face the trio of warp pipes hanging from the ceiling. Jump onto the diagonal one to reach a secret area.

From there, take the red warp pipe to the left and then continue along the path to the right until you reach a green warp pipe that brings you back to the main part of the level. Then, just continue to the right to find a secret flagpole that rewards a third Wonder Seed.

- This article was updated on October 20th, 2023