All Playable Heroes in Redfall

With the official Redfall release date confirmed, it’s time to learn about the heroes and plan your attack. There are four playable characters in Redfall, each with their own unique playstyles and skills. While they will all rock the various guns found in the town of Redfall since this is a looter shooter, their abilities will change how you and your friends approach an encounter.

Every Hero in Redfall Explained

Before we get to detailing every hero in Redfall, you must know that Redfall can be played solo or in a squad of up to four players. We won’t know until we play it, but we guess that the encounter difficulty will range depending on how many people you have in your squad.

If you do squad up with friends, know that everyone can play as the same character. You can have four invisible scouts working together or two Remis with robots and two Laylas with bullet-shielding powers. The choice is entirely up to you and your squad which is great considering how Redfall will be on Game Pass.

Layla Ellison – Purple Telekinesis

Layla is a college student who has a lot of debt (just like the rest of us). She received superpowers the day she volunteered for a medical experiment to help get some extra money for school. After the experiment, she left with more than just a couple of extra bucks.

Layla’s superpowers manifest as purple, glowing telekinesis. She can use her powers to create jump lifts for herself and her friends to use. She can also create a bullet umbrella that negates incoming ranged attacks. She is extremely versatile and is a great hero is you want to support the team with mobility and defense.

Devinder “Dev” Crousley – Lightning Gadgets

Dev is a world-traveled author and inventor who believes in supernatural things and events. He was in Redfall to promote his latest book when the vampires showed up. Pretty convenient for him.

Dev creates useful gadgets to eliminate vampires. His gadgets usually are lightning-focused. Dev is a great hero if you want crowd control and suppression.

Jacob Boyer – Invisible Scout and Sniper

Jacob is a Spec Ops military man who is in Redfall because of Bellweather, a private military force that came to Redfall on mysterious orders. While on the island, something happened to Jacob which gave him a unique eye and psychic raven.

Jacob’s abilities revolve around scouting ahead with his psychic raven and sniping enemies at long range with his improved eyesight. He can also turn invisible. Overall, Jacob is the character to pick if you want to play stealth.

Remi De La Rosa – Robot Buddy

Last but not least, Remi De La Rosa is an engineer and member of the Coast Guard. She has traveled to Redfall to train others on how to use robots in search-and-rescue missions.

Remi created her own robot companion named Bribón. All of her abilities revolve around controlling her robot. Bribón can be used as a decoy, as cover, and as an automated attack bot. If you’re looking for a companion to have while playing solo or want extra support, Remi is the hero for you.

Redfall will be available on May 2, 2023, on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

- This article was updated on January 25th, 2023