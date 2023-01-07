Will Redfall Be on Game Pass?

With a Game Pass update coming very soon, people are wondering if Microsoft’s 2023 big hitters, which definitely includes Redfall, are going to be available on Game Pass on day one. Because some games are coming to Game Pass and some aren’t, it can be confusing figuring out which games you can look forward to. To put your concerns to rest, here’s whether Redfall is coming to Game Pass or not.

Redfall Game Pass Explained

Arkane Studio’s newest IP, Redfall, will be available on Game Pass on day one. This unique single or multiplayer experience set in a vampire and cult-infested sleepy Massachusetts town looks very promising and is one everyone should check out, especially if you liked Deathloop, Prey, or Dishonored.

With a release date that could be around early May, Redfall would make a perfect splash on Game Pass. Though, if it isn’t released within the first couple of days of May it could compete (and most likely lose) with Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we are just excited knowing that Redfall will be free-to-play for all Game Pass owners on day one.

Redfall has a lot of things going for it so it may seem a tad confusing what it actually is. To be played as a single-player or multiplayer, Redfall has been confirmed by the devs to not be like Borderlands or Left 4 Dead but more like S.T.A.L.K.E.R. or Far Cry. There are four heroes to play as, but knowing that Redfall is to be played like a big open world sandbox with loot to collect and vampires to slay is very exciting.

With that in mind, Redfall will also look and feel like an Arkane Studios game, which in our opinion, is a very good thing. We can hardly wait to get our hands on Redfall and will keep you updated with the latest news and guides for when the game comes out. For now, take comfort in knowing that Redfall is coming to Game Pass.

Redfall will be available sometime in 2023 on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

- This article was updated on January 7th, 2023