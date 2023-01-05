Redfall is Rumored to Release Early May 2023

Redfall is one of the many games announced at the Xbox Game Pass showcase in June that are supposedly getting release dates soon. Lucky for Redfall fans, a vague release window of May 2023 has been rumored. While this may or may not be true, there are a few reasons to give it credit.

When is the Redfall Release Date?

According to Okami Games on Twitter, the developers of Redfall are targeting an early May 2023 release date. If @Okami13_’s information is correct, then Arkane Studios pushed the release date back six weeks, meaning it would have been released around mid-April.

Update on Redfall's release date.



Have heard that it's been pushed back internally by about 6 weeks. Currently targeting an early May release.



Unfortunate news but I'm sure it's for the best. https://t.co/JuytC5KxWw pic.twitter.com/PIsBaH24y3 — Okami Games (@Okami13_) December 23, 2022

As @Okami13_ says in his tweet, pushed back dates are unfortunate but they are inevitably for the best. The world has seen too many games get released early that end up broken and unplayable. Consumers are tired of it and developers, at least the good ones, are aware of that. Arkane Studios is taking the time they need to create an amazing game which Redfall will undoubtedly be considering their other successful IPs.

Starfield, a massive new RPG from the makers of Skyrim and Fallout, has been rumored to come out after Redfall. If Redfall is getting pushed to mid- to late-Q2 2023, then we can expect Starfield to come out around Q3 or Q4 of 2023 which would be around September or October at the earliest.

If you are unfamiliar with Redfall, it is the newest game from Arkane Studios, the makers of Dishonored, Prey, and Deathloop. This time, Arkane Studios set out to create a vampire looter-shooter that can be played multiplayer or single-player. There are four unique heroes to play as, each with their own abilities and playstyle.

From the eery town of Redfall, Massachusetts to the enemies and abilities, Redfall looks very promising. We can’t wait for more information on this game and will keep you updated with the latest as we hear about it.

Redfall will be available sometime in 2023.

