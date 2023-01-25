Redfall Release Date of May 2 is Confirmed

In the Xbox Developer Direct, the release date for Redfall is confirmed to be May 2, 2023. There have been rumors swirling around that Redfall would release in early May, but we finally have a firm date of May 2, 2023. Here’s everything we know about Redfall, its release date, and what we saw at the Xbox Developer Direct.

When Does Redfall Release?

As mentioned previously, Redfall releases on May 2, 2023. Gamers are so eager to play Redfall that the data miners and leakers already predicted an early May release date. Some even predicted that Redfall would release on May 2, which is spot on considering we finally know for a fact we are getting Redfall on May 2, 2023.

Now that we know the official release date for Redfall, we can expect to see the release date of Starfield come during its own Bethesda Showcase. We are still hoping for a 2023 release date for Starfield which means we will likely see it around November or December.

What is Redfall?

Enough about Starfield, Redfall is what we are here for. Redfall is the latest game from Arkane Studios, the team behind Prey and Dishonored. This is their most ambitious game yet, featuring a massive open world filled with quests to complete and gear to loot.

In the Xbox Developer Direct, we got a look at a main mission involving a lighthouse, some side quests involving taking down big, boss vampires, and the safe houses where we can chill with the locals and our online friends. Along with four playable characters each with their own unique skill tree, Redfall has so much for players to discover.

Based on what we have heard and seen so far about Redfall, it looks to be a combination of Sea of Thieves and Borderlands. It’ll be like Sea of Thieves in that there are many quests to go on and end-game bosses to defeat and it’ll be like Borderlands in that there are four unique heroes to play as and you’ll be shooting and looting.

Though we won’t know how it plays until we get our hands on it, we are beyond psyched for Redfall. May 2 can’t come soon enough.

Redfall will be available on May 2, 2023, on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

- This article was updated on January 25th, 2023