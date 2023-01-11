Starfield Will Likely Get a Release Date During Standalone Showcase

Though there is a big Xbox Developer Direct that will give us further details on Redfall, Minecraft Legends, and more coming very soon, Starfield was intentionally left out of that event because it is getting its very own showcase. Bethesda is cooking up a special showcase event for Starfield and Starfield only. It is a big game after all. Here is everything we know about the upcoming Bethesda Starfield showcase.

Starfield Showcase News and Details

Although 2023 is a great year for sci-fi fans with or without Starfield, Bethesda has confirmed that Starfield is getting its very own standalone show. Although Redfall, developed by Arkane Studios which is owned by ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda, is getting shown at the Xbox Developer Direct, Bethesda has decided that Starfield is big enough for its own showcase.

To dedicate the proper amount of time for a deep dive into Starfield, a standalone show is in the works. — Bethesda (@bethesda) January 11, 2023

It is a very safe bet that the official Starfield release date will be revealed at this upcoming event. Though we don’t know when we can expect the event itself, our guess is that it will take place in the summer. If Starfield releases in 2023 at all, it will release towards the end of the year which is why expecting this Starfield showcase around the summer months is the most likely.

Since it is worded as “a standalone show,” we doubt any other Bethesda or ZeniMax Media developer company’s games will be showcased. In the Starfield showcase, we’ll likely get a better look at all of the various backgrounds and skills as well as how Starfield will handle space flight.

We are excited to hear more about the upcoming Starfield showcase. In the meantime, you can satiate your sci-fi palette with these incredible RPGs.

Starfield releases in 2023 as an Xbox Series X|S and PC exclusive. The game will also be on Game Pass day one.

- This article was updated on January 11th, 2023