Are you wondering what all Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Art Answers are so you can pass both the Midterm and Final exams? As a student of the Academy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you must pass exams for each subject. By passing these exams, you will become certified and earn yourself some rewards for your Pokémon. One of the school subjects you will need to pass is Art. Here are all Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Art answers.

All Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Art Answers

To pass, you must correctly answer three out of five questions on a midterm. You also need to answer four out of five questions on a final to class. You will be rewarded with Exp. Candy for passing every exam.

Here are all answers to the Art Midterm:

What is the name of the gemstone that glows over a Pokemon’s head when it Terstallizes? Tera Jewel

When the answer to question 1 is the shape of flowers, what type does it represent? The Grass Type

What shape are most snowflakes classified as? Hexagon

Where is the eatery that allows you to change Tera Type? Medali

What makes something beautiful? There is no correct answer



Here are all answers to the Art Final:

What is the name of the restaurant where you can change a Pokemon’s Tera Type? The Treasure Eatery

What is the name of Brassius’s signature art installation that we discussed in class? Surrendering Sunflora

How many waterfalls are counted among the Ten Sights of Paldea? Two

Where can you find the Million Volt Skyline? Levincia

The marks a Pokemon has are present when you first meet and none can be added later. False



We have the ultimate guide if you need midterm and exam answers for the rest of the Academy subjects.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2022