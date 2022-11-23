Are you wondering what all Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Battle Studies Answers are so you can pass both the Midterm and Final exams? As a student of the Academy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you must pass exams for each subject. Passing these exams will make you certified and earn some rewards for your Pokémon. One of the school subjects you will need to pass is Battle Studies. Here are all Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Battle Studies answers.

All Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Battle Studies Answers

To pass, you must correctly answer three out of five questions on a midterm. You also need to answer four out of five questions on a final to class. You will be rewarded with Exp. Candy for passing every exam.

Here are all answers to the Battle Studies Midterm:

The higher a Pokemon’s Sp.Def, the less damage it takes from ____ attacks. Special

Which of the following has no effect on a move’s damage? The move’s name

How many trainers are on a Tera Raid Battle team? Four

What is an effective method for breaking an opponent’s Tera Shield? Terastallizing and attacking

What is Ms. Dendra’s favorite type? Fighting



Here are all answers to the Battle Studies Final:

Which cheer boosts Attack and Sp.Atk for all allies during a Tera Raid Battle? Go all out

What do we call the battles that Pokemon are sent out with the R Button and do on their own? Auto Battles

How should you obtain LP? Exchange materials

High-level Pokemon are adjusted to what level when using Flat Rules in Link Battles? Level 50

When using Normal Rules in Link Battles, you can use multiple Pokemon of the same specifies and multiples of the same held item? True



We have the ultimate guide if you need midterm and exam answers for the rest of the Academy subjects.Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2022