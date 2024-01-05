All Porridge Recipes in TOTK

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Legend of Zelda TOTK allows players to awaken the 5-star chef in Link and cook a pretty wide array of dishes while exploring both the Kingdom of Hyrule and the depths of the Chasm, which can go from simple roasted dishes to even porridges.

But how many porridges can Link cook? And more importantly, what does each of them do? Here are all of the Porridge Recipes in Zelda TOTK.

All Porridge Recipes in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

You can cook 14 different porridge recipes in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, all of which are variants of the classic Veggie Porridge. Although the classic Veggie Porridge can be cooked by using one Hyrule Herb, one Hylian Rice, and one bottle of Fresh Milk, each of the variants will offer different effects and can be cooked by adding set ingredients of different proprieties to the usual recipe.

You can check out how to cook all Veggie Porridge variants in Zelda TOTK below, as well as what each of them will grant once consumed.

Porridge Name Ingredients Dish Effect Veggie Porridge 1x Hyrule Herb

1x Hylian Rice

1x Fresh Milk Restores 5 hearts. Hearty

Veggie Porridge 1x Hearty Truffle or any kind of Hearty ingredient

1x Hyrule Herb

1x Hylian Rice

1x Fresh Milk Fully recovers your health and temporarily increases its maximum value by 1 heart. Sunny

Veggie Porridge 1x Sundelion or 1x Sun Pumpkin

1x Hyrule Herb

1x Hylian Rice

1x Fresh Milk Restores 5 hearts (2 regular ones and 3 inflicted by Gloom). Energizing Veggie Porridge 1x Stamella Shroom / Stambulb / Staminoka Bass

1x Hyrule Herb

1x Hylian Rice

1x Fresh Milk Restores 6 hearts and around 1/6 of your stamina. Mighty

Veggie Porridge 1x Mighty Carp or any type of Mighty ingredient

1x Hyrule Herb

1x Hylian Rice

1x Fresh Milk Restores 7 hearts and increases your Attack by a low amount for 3 minutes and 40 seconds. Enduring

Veggie Porridge 1x Endura Carrot or 1x Endura Shroom

1x Hyrule Herb

1x Hylian Rice

1x Fresh Milk Restores 9 hearts and overfills your Staminaa Weel by 1/3. Scorching

Veggie Porridge 1x Fire Fruit

1x Hyrule Herb

1x Hylian Rice

1x Fresh Milk Heals for 5 and a half hearts and boosts your attack by a low amount when in hot environments for 3 minutes and 50 seconds. Tough

Veggie Porridge 1x Ironshroom

1x Hyrule Herb

1x Hylian Rice

1x Fresh Milk Heals you for 6 hearts and increases your defense for 3 minutes and 40 seconds. Sneaky

Veggie Porridge 1x Silent Shroom / Sneaky River Snail / Stealthfin Trout

1x Hyrule Herb

1x Hylian Rice

1x Fresh Milk Heals you by 6 hearts and offers a medium increase in Stealth for 4 minutes and 50 seconds. Hasty

Veggie Porridge 1x Rushroom / Swift Carrot / Swift Violet / Fleet-Lotus Seeds

1x Hyrule Herb

1x Hylian Rice

1x Fresh Milk Heals Link for 5 hearts and increases his speed for 3 minutes and 50 seconds. Chilly

Veggie Porridge 1x Hydromelon / Chillshroom / Chillfin Trout

1x Hyrule Herb

1x Hylian Rice

1x Fresh Milk Heals 7 hearts and offers a low-level increase in heat resistance during 5 minutes and 20 seconds. Spicy

Veggie Porridge 1x Spicy Pepper or Sunshroom

1x Hyrule Herb

1x Hylian Rice

1x Fresh Milk Heals 6 hearts and offers a low-level increase in cold resistance during 5 minutes and 20 seconds. Bright

Veggie Porridge 1x Brightcap / Dazzlefruit / Glowing Cave Fish

1x Hyrule Herb

1x Hylian Rice

1x Fresh Milk Heals 6 hearts and offers a low-level glow effect for 4 minutes and 50 seconds. Electro

Veggie Porridge 1x Voltfruit / Zapshroom / Electric Safflina / Voltfin Trout

1x Hyrule Herb

1x Hylian Rice

1x Fresh Milk Heals 6 hearts and offers a low-level increase in shock resistance during 5 minutes and 20 seconds.

Where to Find Hylian Rice and Fresh Milk in TOTK

You can get both Hylian Rice and Fresh Milk in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom by heading to either the general store in Haneto Village (coordinates 3359, -2170, 0120) or to the general store on Lookout Landing. In both locations, each unit of the items will cost 12 Rupees.

Differently from the store in Haneto Village, you will only be able to purchase the items from the General Store on Lookout Landing after it expands later in the story. It is also possible to purchase Hylian Rice from a traveling merchant often seen west of Kakariko Village.

This guide was made while playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 4th, 2024