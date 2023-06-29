All Sage’s Will Locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Sage’s Will is a rare item in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that allows you to upgrade your Sage abilities. Similar to how you upgrade your hearts and stamina, you will need four Sage’s Will to complete one official upgrade for an ability. There are 20 Sage’s Wills in total, meaning players will be able to upgrade a total of five times. This guide will cover all Sage’s Will locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Every Sage’s Will Location in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Below you will find the exact locations for every Sage’s Will in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Be prepared to solve puzzles, defeat challenging bosses, and paraglide far to acquire all of these!

Sage’s Will #1 – South Hyrule Sky Archipelago

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

At this location, you will notice two ponds with a door that can be lifted. Use Ultrahand to raise the door, hold it there to let the water out, let go and use recall on the door for it to raise on its own. Jump inside the water and open the chest.

Sage’s Will #2 – Wellspring Island (Lanayru Sky)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This Sage’s Will is best to acquire once you have received Zora’s Armor, as you need to swim up a waterfall. Once at this location, you’ll find a Flox Construct boss with a chest attached. This chest contains a Sage’s Will.

Sage’s Will #3 – East Gerudo Sky Archipelago

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Land on the top of this island and then paraglide down to the lowest level. You will notice a gate with a chest behind it. Use Ascend while next to the gate to get to the level above it, and you will find a Mirror Zonai Device. Fuse your shield with the Mirror and make your way back down to the lower level. Wait until morning, use Ultrahand to push the Mirror shield out into the sunlight, and angle the Mirror so the sunlight hits the button to open the gate.

Sage’s Will #4 – Lanayru Sky Archipelago

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will find a giant floating orb in the sky at this location. Land in this orb, and you will notice a fan turning a wheel. Take the fan away so the turning of the wheel stops. Now, turn the wheel manually until the gap in the orb is directly in front of the Link. Jump out of the orb and paraglide to the lower level, where you will find the Sage’s Will.

Sage’s Will #5 – Lanayru Sky Archipelago

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

At this location, you will find a Flux Construct Boss. Attached to the boss is a treasure chest that contains a Sage’s Will.

Sage’s Will #6 – Eldin Sky Archipelago

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Contrapt a flying machine to get to this island (I recommend two fans attached to a Wing), and you will find Soldier Construct enemies. Defeat them, and a treasure chest will appear in the middle of the island containing a Sage’s Will.

Sage’s Will #7 – Sokkola Sky Archipelago

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

At this location, you will notice a giant floating orb. Head inside the floating orb, and you will find a tiny sphere, which you should use Ultrahand to rotate. Rotate the smaller sphere until the giant orb that you are inside has a gap directly in front of Link. Jump out, paraglide to the lower level, and open the chest to acquire the Sage’s Will.

Sage’s Will #8 – Gerudo Sky

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Paraglide to this location by using the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower. There is a challenging Gleeok on this island, which you must defeat to get a Sage’s Will.

Sage’s Will #9 – West Hebra Sky Archipelago

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Like the last one, you must fly to this island and defeat a Gleeok to get a Sage’s Will.

Sage’s Will #10 – Koholit Rock Sky Island

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Use a flying contraption to make it to this island and defeat yet another Gleeok to get the Sage’s Will.

Related: All Cherry Blossom Tree Locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Sage’s Will #11 – South Necluda Sky Archipelago

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Use the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower and fly to this location on the map. At this location, you will find a Flux Construct boss with a treasure chest attached. Inside this chest is a Sage’s Will.

Sage’s Will #12 – North Necluda Sky Archipelago

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Use the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower and fly to this location on the map. You will find a treasure chest next to a large rock structure. Open it to get a Sage’s Will.

Sage’s Will #13 – North Tabantha Sky Archipelago

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Use the waterfall from Strock Lake near Rito Village to swim up to this island in the sky. To use the waterfall easily, fast-travel to the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower and fly over to it. Once on top of the island, use the Zonai Devices provided at this location to fly over to the second island directly ahead. Lastly, put the cart together to reach the third island. On the third island, you will find a treasure chest that contains a Sage’s Will.

Sage’s Will #14 – South Eldin Sky Archipelago

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

At this location, use Ascend to reach the higher level. On the wall of the island, you will notice vines — burn them with fire and jump into the room to claim a Sage’s Will from the treasure chest.

Sage’s Will #15 – South Hebra Archipelago

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

At this location, a Sage’s Will is inside a treasure chest directly in the middle of the island.

Sage’s Will #16 – West Hyrule Sky Archipelago

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will find a Flox Construct boss at this location. Defeat it to get the treasure chest attached to the back. Open it to claim a Sage’s Will.

Sage’s Will #17 – North Gerudo Sky Starview Island

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

At this location, you must head inside the large orb. When you arrive inside the orb, you will find a treasure chest behind a gate — where you will need to solve a light puzzle to open. Use the mirrors provided at this location to connect all the lights, which will open the gate. Head inside to open the treasure chest and claim a Sage’s Will.

Sage’s Will #18 – Faron Sky Archipelago

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Defeat the Flox Construct boss at this location to reach the treasure chest attached to its back. Open the treasure chest to claim a Sage’s Will.

Sage’s Will #19 – Thunderhead Isles

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Use the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower to reach Thunderhead Isles and advance until you find the Joku-usin Shrine. Use Ascend to get to the higher level and stand on the block that will shoot you off when lightning strikes. Once you land, continue until you find a wall with a bunch of rocks — destroy the rocks to acquire a Sage’s Will from the treasure chest inside.

Sage’s Will #20 – Dragonhead Island

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

At the tip of Dragonhead Island (the eastern part of Thunderhead Isles), you will find a treasure chest that contains a Sage’s Will. Open it to claim it.

- This article was updated on June 29th, 2023