How to Reach Dragon Head Island in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Exploring the sky islands of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is a fantastic feeling — getting there is another story. Dragon Head Island is one of the most challenging sky platforms to get to in the game and requires careful platforming decisions while going through thunderous and lightning-filled weather. With that weather in mind, coming prepared with the proper armor and weapons is essential. Here is how to get to Dragon Head Island in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Steps to Reach Dragon Head Island in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

This guide will cover everything you need to know about reaching Dragon Head Island in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. While players can reach Dragon Head Island before removing the dark clouds from the sky during the “Secrets of the Ring Ruins” main quest with the Charged Armor Set — it is highly recommended that they don’t. It is almost impossible to see if the clouds aren’t removed, so you’ll miss a lot of treasure chests and great items found on the sky platform.

After you have completed the Secrets of the Ring Ruins main quest — head to the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower shown in the image below.

Your goal is to aim for the Thunderhead Isles — where the clouds used to cover entirely. You can easily make it here by activating the Skyview Tower and paragliding over. Put a pin on Thunderhead Isles, shown below, to make it easy to know where you should head.

I followed one principle on Thunderhead Isles: to Ascend through any of the downward pillars found on the island. They look like this:

Whenever you find one of these pillars, use your Ascend ability to reach the top. As you continue through Thunderhead Isles — you want to reach the highest point while continuing southeast. Your end game is to make it to this section on the map:

As you approach that section on the map, you will encounter a few puzzles. First, you will discover railings that lead off into the distance to another platform. Grab the metal plate, put it on the railing side to the right (the railing that isn’t broken).

Add a fan on the back. Activate the fan and continue forward.

Note: I got electrocuted doing it this way (due to the metal platform), but out of three times, it only happened once. Ensure you have full health before going onto the railing and electric-resistant armor.

Continue using the downward pillars to ascend to the highest point. You will eventually reach another puzzle involving more railings. I’ll walk you through how I got across — even though it is most likely not the conventional way to do things.

First, take the biggest wooden plank and attach any platform Zonai Device you may have (I used a sled). Next, add a square wood platform on top of the sled in a standing-up position. Lastly, add a fan on the back. Put device on the railing and activate the fan to get to the other side.

You need the sled or flat platform Zonai Device between the two wood planks because the wood plank won’t move with a fan due to friction between the wood and pillars — so the sled makes it smooth and able to move.

Continue using Ascend on the downward pillars, and you’ll eventually reach the highest point — and will reach a catapult. Shoot it with an electricity arrow or electric sword to launch yourself into the opening on the more elevated platform.

Continue forward, and you will reach a jump platform.

Launch yourself and dive down to make it to Dragon Head Island officially — congratulations!

Dragon Head Island is the beginning of finding the entrance to the Construct Factory, also known as the Spirit Temple. Quick tip before taking that last dungeon on — make sure to have a bunch of Brightbloom Seeds in your inventory, as it will be very dark and hard to see down there.

