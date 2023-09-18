All Scrolls in Fae Farm

Early in your adventure in Fae Farm, you get a letter that notifies you of Scattered Scrolls. You may have even picked up a few already. These scrolls are recipes for different furniture, flooring, wallpapers, and other decorative items in Azoria that you can’t make without collecting them. Here are all the scrolls in Fae Farm and what they will give you.

Scroll Locations in Fae Farm

Home

The home you’re taken to in the beginning comes with a good-sized plot of land and some nearby water features. Here’s where to look around your farm for some scrolls.

LocationItem
Next to the berry bushes near the wellClay Pot
Up the stairs on the right side of your home, the rock on the far side of the pond on the leftLog Fence
On the rock in the waterfall coming out of the pond into the town center river in the upper left cornerField Stone Fence
On the rock in the waterfall coming from the river above your pondCrate
Under the hammock to the left of the outside of your homeCustomization Mirror

Town Center

I consider the area directly below the farm to be considered part of Town Center as well since it isn’t part of the home area.

LocationItem
Between the bakery and the pond behind itGreen Checkered Rug
Inside the bakery in the bottom left cornerMustard Tiled Rug
Down the steps from Home toward the waterfallPink Checkered Rug

Docks

This includes the buildings down in the dock area as well as the ocean and other outdoor locations here.

LocationItem
In the dock area you start the very beginning of the game in, there’s a gap in the fence to the right where you can go down the rocks, the scroll is at the bottomPicnic Basket
Under the middle dock on the right sideLow Stone Fence
Inside the Mayor’s building at the top of the stairs in the middle roomFuchsia Tiled Rug
To the right of Cinder’s outside blacksmith shop on top of barrelsAnvil
Inside the Shipping Contract building under the stairsCrate Fabric
Inside the Shipping Contract building, up the stairs, to the leftAqua Tiled Rug
Inside the kitchen of the tavern near the fireplaceBellows
Inside the kitchen of the tavern on the red rug to the right as you walk inCozy Kitchen Rug
Inside the tavern there are stairs all the way to the left, go up and take the path all the way to the rightStraw Bed
Outside the tavern between the two entrance doors, on top of the barrelsBarrel

West Town

The area dock level on the West side of town.

LocationItem
Outside Cleo’s home, over the fence on the left, there’s a rock at the bottom of the waterfall with a mushroom to get back up and a scroll right beside itWoven Basket
In front of Cleo’s home on the left side, on top of crates with black fabric on topIron Fence
To the right of Mel’s beehivesClay Brick Path
In front of the bottom of the bridge from West Town to Stay-A-While bay on the rocks to the right side.Bamboo Rug

Plains of Plenty

The farms as well as Anita’s home.

LocationItem
Against the ladder leaning on the building behind JeremiahWooden Cross Fence
In front of Patel’s Woolyhorn and Mamoo barnHay Fence
On a box in the left side of the Woolyhorn and Mamoo penHay Bundle
In the South section of the Woolyhorn and Mamoo pen, near the fenceCocoa Shag Rug
To the right of the coop behind EarlineHay Bale
Near the pond to the right of the farms, beyond the orange rock wallTan Shag Rug
Behind the orange rock wall once you obtain the Bash ability to smash it with there are two scrollsCornflower Shag Rug & Egg Basket
To the right of Anita’s home Cinnamon Woven Rug
Inside the Chickoo and Cottontail pen on the leftHorizontal Board Fence

East Town

Alaric’s home and all the other buildings East of the Town Center.

LocationItem
Outside Alaric’s home on the rightWizard’s Mop
Inside Alaric’s home next to his box of scrollsViolet Tiled Rug
On the right of the home across the river from and behind the flower shopCot
On the left of the home across the river from and behind the flower shopBeech Wood Fence
South of the home across the river from and behind the flower shop, over the fence, and down a rockRocking Chair
Inside the healer’s shop, next to her bedEmerald Tiled Rug
On top of the bakeryCobblestone Path
On top of the Flower ShopGardening Clothes

Beach

Exclusively the beach on the East side, as the West is labelled differently on the map.

LocationItem
Under the bridge that takes you down to the beach from the docksPeach Checkered Rug
By the hammock of the beach houseSimple Plank Fence
In front of the shipwrecked boat just outside the entrance of the Saltwater MinesSimple Rope Fence

Stay-A-While Bay

The Southwest beach area of the map has a few rocks around Eddy and as you swim through the ocean.

LocationItem
On a rock ledge to the left as you swim in the ocean next to a small waterfallHappy Fish Vase
On top of Eddy’s shopNautical Rug
Down the steps to the right of EddyAqua Woven Rug
Once you have the Bash ability, on a rock ledge as you swim into the ocean you’ll see orange rocks you can bash, behind the rock wall are two scrollsSimple Cart & Tide Pool Rug

Saltwater Mines

You’ll find these by using the mushrooms around the Saltwater Mines to get to the upper level or using the activated pedestal to this location.

LocationItem
To the left of the tree directly above the Saltwater MinesDirt Path
Cross the bridge South of the tree by the pedestal and jump down the broken bridge, onto the rock at the bottom of the other sideTropical Plant
Across the bridge South of the tree by the pedestal and at the bottom of the stairs across the broken bridgeBlue Picnic Blanket
Down the broken bridge South of the tree by the pedestal and on a rock to the rightSummer Flowers Rug

Verdant Valley

Largely just Drak’s home and some of the surrounding areas.

LocationItem
Across the bridge from Alaric’s house toward Drak’s to the right under the treeClay Path
Across the bridge from Alaric’s house toward Drak’s to the leftBlue Checkered Rug
Across the bridge from Alaric’s house toward Drak’s to the left and up two rocksDecorative Bucket
Next to the chopping stump in from of Drak’s homeArchery Target
Between the weapon’s practice area and the pond in front of Drak’s homeTraining Dummy
Behind the wand stand across from the weapons practice areaWooden Picket Fence
Southwest of the pond one small jump down a rock by the Tea LeavesBeige Woven Rug
South of Drak’s and to the right as soon a the fence stops guiding the paths, almost right by the edgeOpen Crate
One level above the Saltwater Mines beach area, toward Drak’s home, on the right below a pondSplit Log Fence
Across the pond in front of Drak’s home and along the rocks on the right sideRibbit Rug

Hazy Haven

The home to the right of your first home location where you keep your Woolyhorn and Mamoo.

LocationItem
To the right of the Hazy Haven home there are two scrolls, one next to the chopping stump, another a jump up onto the rock behind itEmerald Woven Rug & Wood Plank Path

Spooky Woods

When you see this area, everything gets dark, a little foggy, and the music changes. It’s right before the Elven Village and North of Drak’s.

LocationItem
Across the bridge on the right from Hazy HavenOak Wood Fence
Down the steps from the Hazy Haven bridge and to the leftLog
To the left before you go down the stairs toward the Elven Village entranceFirewood
In the river between Hazy Haven and Spooky Woods on a rock near the waterfallPergola
In the river between Hazy Haven and Spooky Woods on a rock after the bridge on the left sidePotted Shrub
To the left of the bridge from Hazy Haven before you crossViolet Woven Rug
On a rock on the front side of the bridge from Hazy Haven before you crossWood Plank Path

Mysterious Grove

The Wisp Mother’s home and the stairs leading the way there North of your home. The Wisp Mother’s gift will help you receive some of these scrolls.

LocationItem
On the left side at the bottom of the stairs leading up to the Wisp Mother’s areaCandelabra
On top of a broken column on the right side up the stairsFlower Patch
As you enter Wisp Mother’s main area, on the right of the pathMossy Stone Path
To the right of the Wisp Mother’s pond, which is to the left of herFull Moon Rug

Elven Village

All of the Elven Village outside of your home, Fae Acres.

LocationItem
In front of the table to the South of BalarandiCurly Q Fence
Down the path East of Balarandi, south of the small home structure at the very bottom of the ramp, above the pondViolet Knit Rug
In the Southeast corner of the Elven Village, down the ramp from Balarandi, there’s a large structure to the North, there’s a scroll to the right of itSmall Fae Jewelry Box
Southwest of Balandri there’s a loop, go to the left side at the bottom of the stairsPaved Path
In the Southeast corner of the Elven Village, there’s a pond all the way East, go to the bottom of the stairs and to the edge of the pathSapphire Knit Rug
On top of some crates when you go Southwest of Balandri, down the first set of stairs, down the next set on the right, and go to the left along the wallFlutterwood Split Log Fence
All the way down all the stairs on the Southwest side of Balarandi, at the base of the last set of stairs, by the pondPotted Ivy
Northwest of Balandri, next to the mushroom circleSpring Flowers Rug
On a rock along the left side of the North river, flowing SouthwestMint Knit Rug
On the platform at the bottom of the stairs next to the mushroom circle in the Northwest sideFae Table
Through the green passageway North is the breeding/fae creature area, on the right sideFae Ivy Potted Plant
In the pen of the fae creature area on the leftFlamingo Shag Rug

Fae Acres

Your third home, in the Elven Village, has many scrolls around the land and water.

LocationItem
Left of your storage shedFae Potted Mushrooms
On the rock to the left of the waterfall in your pond on the right side of the farmFae Cart
On the rock in between the waterfalls in your pond on the right side of the farmFae Wood Container
On the landing at the bottom of the stairs toward your pondSporewood Log Fence
South of the pedestalSporewood Curly Q Fence
Following the pond South toward the waterfall, on a rock at the end on the right sidePlum Knit Rug
Next to the wellSand Knit Rug
As the pond curves and begins to flow as a river along the right side on a rock in the wallFae Rock Path

Frozen Plateau

The snowy area in the Northwest corner of the map.

LocationItem
South of the Frozen Farm entranceMarauder Fence
Across the river behind Oorlich’s stand on top of a rockDecorative Tree
To the right of the platform below Grell’s area next to a Frost TreeFrosty Picket Fence
On a rock platform to the left of Grell’s spotOpulent Rug
To the right of the bridge directly South of the volcanic areaWooden Stump
North from the pedestal, up the stairs, to the right up another set there’s an orange rock wall you can Bash with the ability, there are two scrolls hereSnow Path & Arched Fence
Behind the orange rock wall you can Bash on the left as you’re on the way to Grell there are two scrollsIce Path & Wooden Bench

Scorched Caverns

The volcanic area in the very far Northwest corner of the map.

LocationItem
Under the tent next to IgniCute Cactus
On the rock ledge next to Igni’s tentChain-Linked Fence
In front of the entrance to the Scorched CavernsShaped Stone Fence

Frozen Farm

The final farm you receive in the gam on the very West side of the map, within the Frozen Plateau.

LocationItem
Across the pond from the pedestal on a rockPotted Bush
Next to the campfireFrosty Curly Q Fence
Down two sets of stairs to the South, across the water on the right side, down another set of stairsDouble Rope Fence
Down two sets of stairs to the South, across the water on the right side, down another set of stairs and across the water to the horizontal rock platformPresent Pile
Down two sets of stairs to the South, across the water on the right side, down another set of stairs, swim across to the left and jump up on the rockRed Picnic Blanket
In the middle of the lookout spot on the North side of your farmCut Stone Path

