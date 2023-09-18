All Scrolls in Fae Farm

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Early in your adventure in Fae Farm, you get a letter that notifies you of Scattered Scrolls. You may have even picked up a few already. These scrolls are recipes for different furniture, flooring, wallpapers, and other decorative items in Azoria that you can’t make without collecting them. Here are all the scrolls in Fae Farm and what they will give you.

Scroll Locations in Fae Farm

Home

The home you’re taken to in the beginning comes with a good-sized plot of land and some nearby water features. Here’s where to look around your farm for some scrolls.

Location Item Next to the berry bushes near the well Clay Pot Up the stairs on the right side of your home, the rock on the far side of the pond on the left Log Fence On the rock in the waterfall coming out of the pond into the town center river in the upper left corner Field Stone Fence On the rock in the waterfall coming from the river above your pond Crate Under the hammock to the left of the outside of your home Customization Mirror

Town Center

I consider the area directly below the farm to be considered part of Town Center as well since it isn’t part of the home area.

Location Item Between the bakery and the pond behind it Green Checkered Rug Inside the bakery in the bottom left corner Mustard Tiled Rug Down the steps from Home toward the waterfall Pink Checkered Rug

Docks

This includes the buildings down in the dock area as well as the ocean and other outdoor locations here.

Location Item In the dock area you start the very beginning of the game in, there’s a gap in the fence to the right where you can go down the rocks, the scroll is at the bottom Picnic Basket Under the middle dock on the right side Low Stone Fence Inside the Mayor’s building at the top of the stairs in the middle room Fuchsia Tiled Rug To the right of Cinder’s outside blacksmith shop on top of barrels Anvil Inside the Shipping Contract building under the stairs Crate Fabric Inside the Shipping Contract building, up the stairs, to the left Aqua Tiled Rug Inside the kitchen of the tavern near the fireplace Bellows Inside the kitchen of the tavern on the red rug to the right as you walk in Cozy Kitchen Rug Inside the tavern there are stairs all the way to the left, go up and take the path all the way to the right Straw Bed Outside the tavern between the two entrance doors, on top of the barrels Barrel

West Town

The area dock level on the West side of town.

Location Item Outside Cleo’s home, over the fence on the left, there’s a rock at the bottom of the waterfall with a mushroom to get back up and a scroll right beside it Woven Basket In front of Cleo’s home on the left side, on top of crates with black fabric on top Iron Fence To the right of Mel’s beehives Clay Brick Path In front of the bottom of the bridge from West Town to Stay-A-While bay on the rocks to the right side. Bamboo Rug

Plains of Plenty

The farms as well as Anita’s home.

Location Item Against the ladder leaning on the building behind Jeremiah Wooden Cross Fence In front of Patel’s Woolyhorn and Mamoo barn Hay Fence On a box in the left side of the Woolyhorn and Mamoo pen Hay Bundle In the South section of the Woolyhorn and Mamoo pen, near the fence Cocoa Shag Rug To the right of the coop behind Earline Hay Bale Near the pond to the right of the farms, beyond the orange rock wall Tan Shag Rug Behind the orange rock wall once you obtain the Bash ability to smash it with there are two scrolls Cornflower Shag Rug & Egg Basket To the right of Anita’s home Cinnamon Woven Rug Inside the Chickoo and Cottontail pen on the left Horizontal Board Fence

East Town

Alaric’s home and all the other buildings East of the Town Center.

Location Item Outside Alaric’s home on the right Wizard’s Mop Inside Alaric’s home next to his box of scrolls Violet Tiled Rug On the right of the home across the river from and behind the flower shop Cot On the left of the home across the river from and behind the flower shop Beech Wood Fence South of the home across the river from and behind the flower shop, over the fence, and down a rock Rocking Chair Inside the healer’s shop, next to her bed Emerald Tiled Rug On top of the bakery Cobblestone Path On top of the Flower Shop Gardening Clothes

Beach

Exclusively the beach on the East side, as the West is labelled differently on the map.

Location Item Under the bridge that takes you down to the beach from the docks Peach Checkered Rug By the hammock of the beach house Simple Plank Fence In front of the shipwrecked boat just outside the entrance of the Saltwater Mines Simple Rope Fence

Stay-A-While Bay

The Southwest beach area of the map has a few rocks around Eddy and as you swim through the ocean.

Location Item On a rock ledge to the left as you swim in the ocean next to a small waterfall Happy Fish Vase On top of Eddy’s shop Nautical Rug Down the steps to the right of Eddy Aqua Woven Rug Once you have the Bash ability, on a rock ledge as you swim into the ocean you’ll see orange rocks you can bash, behind the rock wall are two scrolls Simple Cart & Tide Pool Rug

Saltwater Mines

You’ll find these by using the mushrooms around the Saltwater Mines to get to the upper level or using the activated pedestal to this location.

Location Item To the left of the tree directly above the Saltwater Mines Dirt Path Cross the bridge South of the tree by the pedestal and jump down the broken bridge, onto the rock at the bottom of the other side Tropical Plant Across the bridge South of the tree by the pedestal and at the bottom of the stairs across the broken bridge Blue Picnic Blanket Down the broken bridge South of the tree by the pedestal and on a rock to the right Summer Flowers Rug

Verdant Valley

Largely just Drak’s home and some of the surrounding areas.

Location Item Across the bridge from Alaric’s house toward Drak’s to the right under the tree Clay Path Across the bridge from Alaric’s house toward Drak’s to the left Blue Checkered Rug Across the bridge from Alaric’s house toward Drak’s to the left and up two rocks Decorative Bucket Next to the chopping stump in from of Drak’s home Archery Target Between the weapon’s practice area and the pond in front of Drak’s home Training Dummy Behind the wand stand across from the weapons practice area Wooden Picket Fence Southwest of the pond one small jump down a rock by the Tea Leaves Beige Woven Rug South of Drak’s and to the right as soon a the fence stops guiding the paths, almost right by the edge Open Crate One level above the Saltwater Mines beach area, toward Drak’s home, on the right below a pond Split Log Fence Across the pond in front of Drak’s home and along the rocks on the right side Ribbit Rug

Hazy Haven

The home to the right of your first home location where you keep your Woolyhorn and Mamoo.

Location Item To the right of the Hazy Haven home there are two scrolls, one next to the chopping stump, another a jump up onto the rock behind it Emerald Woven Rug & Wood Plank Path

Spooky Woods

When you see this area, everything gets dark, a little foggy, and the music changes. It’s right before the Elven Village and North of Drak’s.

Location Item Across the bridge on the right from Hazy Haven Oak Wood Fence Down the steps from the Hazy Haven bridge and to the left Log To the left before you go down the stairs toward the Elven Village entrance Firewood In the river between Hazy Haven and Spooky Woods on a rock near the waterfall Pergola In the river between Hazy Haven and Spooky Woods on a rock after the bridge on the left side Potted Shrub To the left of the bridge from Hazy Haven before you cross Violet Woven Rug On a rock on the front side of the bridge from Hazy Haven before you cross Wood Plank Path

Mysterious Grove

The Wisp Mother’s home and the stairs leading the way there North of your home. The Wisp Mother’s gift will help you receive some of these scrolls.

Location Item On the left side at the bottom of the stairs leading up to the Wisp Mother’s area Candelabra On top of a broken column on the right side up the stairs Flower Patch As you enter Wisp Mother’s main area, on the right of the path Mossy Stone Path To the right of the Wisp Mother’s pond, which is to the left of her Full Moon Rug

Elven Village

All of the Elven Village outside of your home, Fae Acres.

Location Item In front of the table to the South of Balarandi Curly Q Fence Down the path East of Balarandi, south of the small home structure at the very bottom of the ramp, above the pond Violet Knit Rug In the Southeast corner of the Elven Village, down the ramp from Balarandi, there’s a large structure to the North, there’s a scroll to the right of it Small Fae Jewelry Box Southwest of Balandri there’s a loop, go to the left side at the bottom of the stairs Paved Path In the Southeast corner of the Elven Village, there’s a pond all the way East, go to the bottom of the stairs and to the edge of the path Sapphire Knit Rug On top of some crates when you go Southwest of Balandri, down the first set of stairs, down the next set on the right, and go to the left along the wall Flutterwood Split Log Fence All the way down all the stairs on the Southwest side of Balarandi, at the base of the last set of stairs, by the pond Potted Ivy Northwest of Balandri, next to the mushroom circle Spring Flowers Rug On a rock along the left side of the North river, flowing Southwest Mint Knit Rug On the platform at the bottom of the stairs next to the mushroom circle in the Northwest side Fae Table Through the green passageway North is the breeding/fae creature area, on the right side Fae Ivy Potted Plant In the pen of the fae creature area on the left Flamingo Shag Rug

Fae Acres

Your third home, in the Elven Village, has many scrolls around the land and water.

Location Item Left of your storage shed Fae Potted Mushrooms On the rock to the left of the waterfall in your pond on the right side of the farm Fae Cart On the rock in between the waterfalls in your pond on the right side of the farm Fae Wood Container On the landing at the bottom of the stairs toward your pond Sporewood Log Fence South of the pedestal Sporewood Curly Q Fence Following the pond South toward the waterfall, on a rock at the end on the right side Plum Knit Rug Next to the well Sand Knit Rug As the pond curves and begins to flow as a river along the right side on a rock in the wall Fae Rock Path

Frozen Plateau

The snowy area in the Northwest corner of the map.

Location Item South of the Frozen Farm entrance Marauder Fence Across the river behind Oorlich’s stand on top of a rock Decorative Tree To the right of the platform below Grell’s area next to a Frost Tree Frosty Picket Fence On a rock platform to the left of Grell’s spot Opulent Rug To the right of the bridge directly South of the volcanic area Wooden Stump North from the pedestal, up the stairs, to the right up another set there’s an orange rock wall you can Bash with the ability, there are two scrolls here Snow Path & Arched Fence Behind the orange rock wall you can Bash on the left as you’re on the way to Grell there are two scrolls Ice Path & Wooden Bench

Scorched Caverns

The volcanic area in the very far Northwest corner of the map.

Location Item Under the tent next to Igni Cute Cactus On the rock ledge next to Igni’s tent Chain-Linked Fence In front of the entrance to the Scorched Caverns Shaped Stone Fence

Frozen Farm

The final farm you receive in the gam on the very West side of the map, within the Frozen Plateau.

Location Item Across the pond from the pedestal on a rock Potted Bush Next to the campfire Frosty Curly Q Fence Down two sets of stairs to the South, across the water on the right side, down another set of stairs Double Rope Fence Down two sets of stairs to the South, across the water on the right side, down another set of stairs and across the water to the horizontal rock platform Present Pile Down two sets of stairs to the South, across the water on the right side, down another set of stairs, swim across to the left and jump up on the rock Red Picnic Blanket In the middle of the lookout spot on the North side of your farm Cut Stone Path

