All Soulstone Survivors Characters and How to Unlock Them

If you’re looking to push the limits of your skill, you’re going to need to unlock some new characters in Soulstone Survivors. With currently 6 available characters to unlock, you’ll need to make sure that you’re playing well and learning the ropes of the game, especially if you’re looking to unlock them all.

But, what will you need to do to get your hands on them, and how many enemies are you going to need to hack and slash through before you’ll be able to claim them all? Let’s dive in and find out what characters are available and what you’ll need to do to unlock them all in this exciting new game!

All Available Characters in Soulstone Survivors

With each of these characters, you’ll come to find that they have their own unique strengths and weaknesses that will make them become your favorite to play with. If you’re a fan of charging right into the action, or you would prefer to attack from a distance, there is something here for everyone.

The Barbarian

Unlocked from the start, there is nothing that you’ll need to do to unlock this character. However, as you start to slay your foes, you’ll be able to unlock extra weapons and items for him, giving you a chance to upgrade them into the killing machine that they are meant to be.

The Pyromancer

To unlock The Pyromancer, you’re going to need to slay quite a few enemies, and claim 5,000 Minor Soulstones. You’ll get these gems from defeating standard enemies, so making sure that you’re keeping up with the pace and taking down as many as you can help you survive until the next wave approaches.

The Hound Master

If you’re looking to add this musket-wielding dog lover to your team, you’re going to need to double up on what you’ve already earned in the past. For a whopping 10,000 Minor Soulstones, you’ll be able to utilize this gunslinger and his helpful hound to help you eliminate every foe on the screen with ease.

The Spellbreaker

To get your hands on The Spellbreaker, you’re going to need to wipe out more enemies than ever before. Plus, you’re going to need to do this a whopping 6 times in total. To unlock this magic-destroying monster, you’ll need to collect 6 Vile Soulstones, which you’ll acquire by defeating the Second Boss of a Zone. You’re going to need to make sure you’re ready to make that happen!

The Arcane Weaver

If you thought it was rough before, you’re going to need to do even more to get your hands on The Arcane Weaver. To utilize their magical powers, you’re going to need to smash and slash your way through the 3rd Boss of a Zone a total of 6 Times to get your hands on the Wicked Soulstones that are required to unlock them. Better get to it, and quick!

The Sentinel

The last character available in the game currently is The Sentinel, and wouldn’t you know it, they’re the hardest to unlock. Much like the previous two entries, you’re going to need to earn 6 stones, which you’ll get from defeating the 4th Boss of a Zone. Once you’ve claimed these 6 Hateful Soulstones, you’ll be ready to take The Sentinel for a spin.

Now that you’re ready to get into the game, make sure that you’re checking out our Soulstone Survivors Guide Section, so you’ll know when the Early Access period for the game starts, and if you’ll be able to find it on your favorite home console instead of a PC.

Soulstone Survivors will be available on November 7 on PC.