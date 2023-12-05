All Spirittea Treasure Map Solutions

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To get more information on the spirits in your bathhouse in Spirittea, you have to figure out the Treasure Map solutions that give you the Spirit Tomes and some other goodies. There are 32 maps and once you have them all, you’ll know more about how to keep your bathhouse guests happy and rake in the Moolags, you’re welcome Wonyan.

How to Get Treasure Maps

There are two ways you can get Treasure Maps in Spirittea. First, you can purchase them from Song’s Store to the West of your home. They are available at random so keep checking and make sure you have plenty of Moolags.

You can also receive maps from the other people in town. As you keep up your friendships in town by talking with people each day, every once in a while you’ll get a prompt to go perform an activity with the person you’re speaking to. If you see an option to go digging and select it, the character will give you a map first.

Where to Find Treasure Maps in Your Inventory

The first time I got a map, I was surprised when it wasn’t in my backpack and thought my game glitched. However, after some searching around in the menu, I discovered the treasure maps have their own location in the Start Menu. When you select the Collections option you will see four colored tabs across the top of the menu. The red one has the maps in it as folded pieces of paper.

Select any piece of paper and scroll through them once it is open. You don’t have to close it to select another. There are a few different styles of maps to follow and each is its own puzzle to solve. Once you’ve found the tome that matches the map, there will be a red turtle with a looking glass stamped to the middle of it.

Treasure Locations

Below, we will show the map and location for each treasure. Note that to get to any locations in the Mountain area you will need to repair the bridge first. Use your spirit vision to find glowing spots on the ground where your treasure is hiding.

To find this yellow tree, you have to have the mountain area available. When you first enter the mountains there is a path forward, right, or left. Go left until the screen stops and you enter a new section of the map. Continue going left until you begin to see yellow trees, go up the ramp to the right of the tree, around to the top, and start digging.

As you’ll see in this map, some of the treasure maps are written from a different perspective than you have in the game. The lantern at the top of the map is the one next to Sujin’s boat. The grey shape at the bottom is the chess board in the park area near the entrance to the stairs to the bathhouse.

Featuring Julian’s van on the beach, this treasure map leads you to the stone shrine to the west of the shop. Dig in front of it to uncover the tome.

To the west of the bathhouse, tucked around the side, you’ll see a tree at the base of the cliffs. This is the tree the treasure map leads you to.

On the west side of town, there’s a bus station which is the blue building indicated here. The mushrooms are next to the bridge behind your house. Stand next to the mushrooms and face your house to dig in the right spot.

You’ll notice in this image that the treasure map does lay out the land look very well. Just go to this area behind the drink cart and you’ll find where X marks the spot.

This treasure map has a shifted perspective, making it kind of tricky to figure out. Between these lamps is the hidden tunnel to the temple area, which is why the map shows it black. Dig in the separated grass patch outside this tunnel.

You’ll find these bamboo plants right next to the beach shrine west of the tea fields. You’ll need to go right above the bamboo to dig in the right place.

In this treasure map you see the rice fields. Right outside the shop you’ll see two blue flowers sitting just like the ones on the map from a different perspective. In the space between these flowers is your dig spot.

There are many benches along the main strip of the town, but only one has the treasure. You’ll want to dig in front of the bench in front of the karaoke bar.

The edge of this map shows the outside of a bench with a bunch of flowers next to it. The bench you need it just above the Karaoke bar and you’ll need to dig a step outside and under the flowers.

The shadowy figures on this drawing indicate all the little stone figures on the level between town and the bathhouse. This location is right next to the bathhouse shrine on the west side of this segment.

Although this image is vague, one thing you may notice about the tree trunk is the birch-like stripes, only found on the trees in the mountains. This corner is one of the first things you’ll see when you cross the bridge from town into the mountain.

Go to the hiking trail on the mountain and go as far west as you can. From there, go north until you find the lantern by the lake. Next to the lantern is where you’ll dig.

When you’re going toward the north tunnel of the railroad tracks in the eastern mountain segment, there is a walkway that leads to a stone lantern. Above it is a tree. These are the structures pictured on the treasure map. Dig below the tree.

When you enter the tea leaf field, you’ll see a path through the center and paths in between the rows of leaves. This section with bamboo is in the bottom section in the middle row of tea leaves.

The sakura tree map doesn’t exactly show where you’ll find the tome but instead gives a picture of a general location. By the bathhouse, to the east, you’ll find a stream with rocks in it that allow you to cross over to the tree. You’ll need to dig between the rocks and the dirt path to dig up the tome.

The electric pole in the southeast corner of the soccer field outside the school is the pole on the left of this treasure map. In between the pole and the tree is your spot.

Go toward the mountain trail and as soon as you enter the new section of the map go north. There will be stairs that lead up to the summit. Between the two sets of stairs you’ll see a dirt patch with one square of grass at the bottom. This grass holds the tome.

This map is more of a written clue than a map. Since it tells you this is west of the rice fields already, it’s pretty easy to follow. Just find the large log by the water between your home and the fields and dig along the right side.

If you have the mountain bridge repaired, you can get to this location by following the signs to the hiking trail in the first mountain area. Once you get to the new area of the mountain map, go north as soon as you can and continue north all the way until the camera pans out to show the summit view. In the grass patch with missing texture, you’ll find the tome.

Hints of bamboo next to a river and tree are your only clues in this note. The soil spot above Julian’s van is near the river next to bamboo and a tree — this is where you’ll find the treasure.

The only hint you get here since the page is illegible is that the spot is likely on the beach. The west beach has a blank space in the light sand where the water and the dry sand meet is where you’ll dig.

The spirit gate might be your biggest clue on this note. You’ll notice as you go up the steps to the bathhouse that there’s a big arch at the bottom of the stairs. Under it is your tome.

When you enter the mountains, you’ll see a bridge on the left. Cross that and you’ll see a path that goes north. This leads to an abandoned home, in front of it is the tome left next to the ruins.

As the note indicates, you will go to the mountain toward the trail, and on the very far left there is a lake to the north. Go beyond the lake and you’ll see this clearing open up. The mushrooms between the trees is your digging spot.

As it tells you, this one is along the railroad tracks east of the hot springs. The tunnel entrance mentioned is the train tunnel. Go to the right side and dig.

Artifact Treasure Maps

This is one of the treasure maps that doesn’t give you a Tome. Instead, you discover a fox statue. The tree in the image is a type of tree found by the bathhouse, giving you the first piece of the clue. The line that crosses before leading up to the mushrooms is a path across the bridge where you’ll see an abandoned building with mushrooms next to it. Dig south of the mushrooms to get the fox.

Ling gives you this map with an image of a frog and a fence. The only place with a wire fence in the whole town is Miko’s house. The frog is in reference to the giant frog statue in front of the steps to the bathhouse. This one gives you a bull artifact.

The Jizo statue listed in this note is the tree east of the tea leaf fields. You’ll see a red arrow in the trunk that points to the spot you’ll want to dig. This will give you the dragon artifact.

When you head east in the mountains you’ll see a set of railroad tracks that you can’t reach until you go far enough north. Come back toward the south end of the tracks and you’ll see the rocks and bush pictured on the treasure map that you’ll dig next to in order to get the octopus artifact.

With the four artifacts, you can open the mysterious door west of the bathhouse. Inside, there is an area where the paths come to a T. In the center is your treasure.

