All Starcat Locations in Destiny 2 | Familiar Felines Triumph

The Dreaming City has been blessed with celestial cats, and finding all fourteen of them will earn you the Familiar Felines Triumph and Wyrmguard Ghost Shell. This guide details the location of every Starcat in Destiny 2: Season of The Wish.

How to Find All of The Queen’s Visitors (Starcats) in Destiny 2

There are fourteen total Starcats to “collect” in Destiny 2: Season of the Wish. Two kitties are released each week, meaning the Familiar Felines Triumph, which is needed for the Wishbearer Title, won’t be achievable until January 9, 2024.

To unlock each Starcat’s Triumph and work on Familiar Felines, walk up to it and hold the button shown on-screen to “present a gift.” Unlike the cat statues in Forsaken, you don’t seem to need the “small gift” item or anything similar.

Garden of Plenty Starcat

“Within the Garden of Plenty in Riven’s Lair, this Starcat likes to peer down from a place of power.”

The first Starcat is going to take a little bit of luck to find. Launch the Riven’s Lair activity through the H.E.L.M. and keep your fingers crossed that you come across the Garden of Plenty path during your run.

In Garden of Plenty, run along the left side and toward the white stairs in the distance. Just before the stairs, turn left and walk toward the edge as shown in the second screenshot. The Garden of Plenty Starcat is sitting right next to the edge. Watch your step!

Blind Well Starcat Location

“Within the Blind Well, this Starcat likes to wait by the door.“

Open The Dreaming City in the Destinations tab and select The Blind Well. Run straight forward and toward the colossal door at the far side of the room to find the Blind Well Starcat sitting in front of it. Someone let him in so he can walk in for two seconds and then straight back out.

Sneaky Starcat Locations

That’s every Starcat in Destiny 2 so far! Don’t forget to bookmark this page and come back next week to find more.

What Do You Get for Finding All Starcats in Destiny 2?

Finding every Starcat in Destiny 2 rewards you with the Wyrmguard Ghost Shell via the Familiar Felines Triumph. This Triumph is also needed, alongside other Season of the Witch Triumphs, to earn the Wishbearer title.

This guide was written while playing Destiny 2 on Xbox Series X.

