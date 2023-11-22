All Suit Types in Lethal Company Explained

Image by: Zeekerss

Lethal Company offers a variety of items for players to purchase, including alternative suits in addition to the basic orange one.

Surely, the company attributed a purpose to each suit, right? If you want to know what each suit does in Lethal Company, we’ve got you covered. In this guide, we’ll explain the function of each suit and whether you should consider acquiring any of them during your gameplay.

All Suits in Lethal Company and What They Do



Although they have different prices and names that might suggest a function, the only thing that these suits change is your character’s appearance. Lethal Company has three suits, and they have different prices:

Green Suit : 60 credits

: 60 credits Hazard Suit : 90 credits

: 90 credits Pajama Suit: 900 credits

The Green Suit, as its name implies, is a green variant of your initial suit. The Hazard Suit might suggest that it does something different, but it doesn’t. It’s just a suit that is yellow. It does help you stand out in the dark a bit more, but that’s about it. Lastly, we have the Pajama Suit, which might exist solely for you to flaunt your excess credits to others.

Note that nothing is preventing Lethal Company from changing in the future. The developers might end up introducing new suits or adding functionalities to the existing ones. However, for now, they are nothing but skins that you can buy with in-game currency. While the suits may cost you credits and enhance your visual appeal, they offer no survival benefits.

With that in mind, it might be a good idea to save your credits for something else. There are many helpful items in the game and chances are you will need them. But maybe you value your looks more than your survival. But perhaps you prioritize your appearance over survival. Who knows.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2023