All Voice Actors in Hi-Fi Rush

With the announcement and surprise release of Hi-Fi Rush, gamers are more than excited to get into the rock-and-roll rhythm action game. Appearing on Game Pass, the latest game by Tango Gameworks features a killer soundtrack with stunning visuals and excellent voice acting. But who are the characters’ voice actors, and what past work have they been in? That is what we are here to answer as we will provide you with the entire voice cast and where we have heard their names before.

All Characters and Their Voice Actors in Hi-Fi Rush

Below are all the characters and the actors or actresses that bring them to life.

Robbie Daymond – Chai

Erica Lindbeck – Peppermint

Gabe Kunda – Macaron

Misty Lee – Rekka

David Fane – Roquefort

Sunil Malhotra – CNMN

Roger Craig Smith – Kale Vandelay

Todd Haberkorn – Zanzo

These names may sound familiar to some, but to those who don’t recognize these names, we’ll explain. Robbie Daymond, the main character in Hi-Fi Rush, is mainly known for his cartoon voice acting in roles such as Peter Parker and Spiderman in the Lego Marvel Spider-man: Vexed by Venom and Chico Bon Bon in Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt. Erica Lindbeck, your main sidekick in the game, has been seen as Barbie in the numerous cartoon entries about the beloved doll.

Gabe Kunda is no stranger to the video game role as he has been seen in the hit live service battle royale game Apex Legends as Newcastle. Next, we have Misty Lee, playing Rekka, a prominent voice actress in the cartoon industry for some time now, but the most noticeable show name would be the new hit kid show on Netflix called Oddballs, where she plays Roxanne. David Fane is a New Zealand actor seen in shows that may not be as well known. These name includes Bro Town and Tattooist, to name a few of his long list of credits.

Sunil Malhotra is another voice familiar with video game voice acting, as he was featured in the hit game 2010 Halo Reach, where he played Jun. Roger Craig Smith’s most famous show was The Regular Show, where he played Thomas from 2010 to 2017 and appeared on Sonic Boom as Sonic. Lastly, we have Todd Haberkorn, famous for starring in the Fairy Tale series as Natsu Dragneel, and more known for the Dragon Cry entry in the franchise.

Hi-Fi Rush is available now on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

- This article was updated on January 26th, 2023